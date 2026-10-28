LAWRENCE to Perform Staycation Festival at Brooklyn Paramount Oct 29–31

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LAWRENCE, the GRAMMY-nominated soul-pop band co-fronted by brother/sister duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, will perform three nights of its Staycation festival at the Brooklyn Paramount from Thursday, October 29 through Saturday, October 31. The run will feature themed nights, non-repeating sets spanning four albums, debuts of new music and surprise musical guests.

The band is coming off a summer as special guests on Charlie Puth's Whatever's Clever World Tour and just released 'My First Real Love (acoustic-ish) ft. Jonathan Groff.' The duet sees Gracie and Groff reinvent a fan favorite from their Tony-nominated performances as Connie Francis and Bobby Darin in Broadway's JUST IN TIME. It's the latest single from Lawrence's upcoming collaborative EP, Office Party, which also includes 'Feel Like That (ft. JP Saxe)' and 'Rain Check (ft. Quinn XCII).'

Known for their high-energy, keyboard-driven sound, tight horns and explosive vocals, the eight-piece band's live show is a full-on party. Staycation takes that further: three nights in NY and LA with non-repeating sets, theme nights and surprise special guests. More information can be found at https://lawrencetheband.com/staycation2026.

Night 1 (10/29) is themed Movie Night, with openers Aron! and Jon Lampley. Night 2 (10/30) is themed 60s & 70s, with openers Emma Nissen and The Stowaways. Night 3 (10/31) is themed Murder Mystery, with openers Fastball and Sam Greenfield. Murder Mystery is a big production: a 'whodunit' storytelling narrative alongside the concert, on Halloween night. All three nights will have surprise guests.

About Lawrence

Lawrence is an eight-piece soul-pop band co-fronted by brother/sister duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence and composed of musician friends from childhood and college. The band has gained a devoted following for its high-energy, keyboard-driven sound, which features tight, energetic horns and explosive lead vocals. Lawrence's dynamic blend of classic influences with contemporary energy also earned them a 2026 GRAMMY Award nomination.

Their 2024 album, Family Business, marked their fourth studio release. The lead track, 'Whatcha Want,' broke into the Top 40 on the U.S. Pop Chart, which led to performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, and CBS Saturday Morning. 'Something In The Water (Acoustic-ish),' a standout track from the album that they gave their renowned acoustic treatment to, earned Clyde, Gracie, and their brother Linus a 2026 GRAMMY Award nomination for 'Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals.'

Family Business was supported by their largest headlining tour to date, spanning Europe, North America, and Australia, with sold-out shows at iconic venues including Radio City Music Hall, The Wiltern, The Forum in London, and the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam. The band has performed at major festivals such as Coachella, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Firefly, Bottlerock, and Summerfest, and has played shows with artists including The Rolling Stones, Jonas Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Vulfpeck, Jacob Collier, and others.





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