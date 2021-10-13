LAUNDRY DAY Make Warner Records Debut With New Single 'Connect 5'

New York City's LAUNDRY DAY release brand new single "Connect 5."

Arriving just one year after the band's high school graduation and following standout festival performances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Firefly Music Festival this past summer, the new track marks their official debut on Warner Records.

Listen to the new track below.

About the single, the band commented, "'Connect 5' was a song that kind of came right in the middle of the album writing process. This had been the longest time we'd ever spent making an album, and we still had a long way to go. It came at a time where we needed to be reminded to rely on each other and support one another. I think this is reflected in the lyrics and production work throughout the song. It feels like every member gave a piece of themselves to the track in order to 'make this work'."

Listen to the new track here: