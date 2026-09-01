LABELS to Release New EP LIVE TO REVIVE via Spaceflight Records

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Fort Worth garage-punk four-piece LABELS are coming back with a new EP, Live To Revive, dropping via Spaceflight Records this fall — and it starts drawing blood September 12 with lead single 'Void.'

Call it post-psych-garage-core, if you're into new subgenres nobody asked for — it's the closest thing to a label for what LABELS actually sound like. Picture Ty Segall and Black Flag colliding in some kind of musical time-travel wreck, both eras crashing back into the present and taking the windshield out with them. 'Void' is the first gut-punch of several leading into the full EP this fall — and it hits like it means it.

The band's 2025 album White Hot tore through the DFW scene, with Fort Worth Weekly calling it the sound of a band 'letting the band go bigger, be louder, play faster,' their live intensity 'dialed into explosive territory.' ImAFanOf called it 'without question — LABELS' best release so far,' while AHippiesLullaby called it 'undeniably punk and undeniably burning up the DFW music scene... an experience you will not regret.'

Live To Revive doesn't ease off that momentum — it puts a boot on it. Four albums deep since 2021, LABELS have spent every release getting louder, faster, and meaner, a career trajectory best described as allergic to restraint. This one doesn't knock. It kicks the door down.

LABELS Is

Tyler Waller — Lead Vocals

Braden Burgan — Guitar, Vocals

Xane Spencer — Bass, Vocals

Taylor Burgan — Drums

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