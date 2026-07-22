Annabelle Chairlegs to Join Ty Segall on European Tour, Shares New Single

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Annabelle Chairlegs has announced plans to join Ty Segall on a European tour, with the band also sharing a new single ahead of the dates.

The new single, 'I Feel So Mad,' was originally a vinyl-exclusive track from the Ty Segall-produced album WAKING UP, out now via TODO Records. The track is now available everywhere.

'When you can't hear yourself think. The boys are talkin too loud. Now get in the car we're driving around like the girlies in Death Proof,' bandleader Lindsey Mackin says of the new song.

Annabelle Chairlegs is the moniker of Austin-based singer-songwriter Lindsey Mackin. WAKING UP was produced and recorded by Ty Segall in Topanga, CA, with Nick Cornetti on drums and Derek Strahan on bass. Following two self-released records, WAKING UP marks Chairlegs' third full-length release, and her first for TODO, ushering in a bold new chapter for the Austin mainstay.

An extensive UK and European headline tour this September and October will see Annabelle Chairlegs bring her full-band show across the UK and mainland Europe, including appearances at Brighton Psych Fest, Manchester Psych Fest, Misty Fields Festival and Freakout Festival, alongside headline dates in Paris, London, Bristol and more. Annabelle Chairlegs will also support Ty Segall in Amsterdam and Brussels. Tickets are available here.

ANNABELLE CHAIRLEGS LIVE 2026

SEPTEMBER

04 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Psych Fest†

05 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Psych Fest†

06 – Glasgow, UK – The Old Hairdresser's

08 – Rennes, FR – Bistro de la Cité

09 – Angers, FR – Joker's Pub

10 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso*

11 – Asten-Heusden, NL – Misty Fields Festival†

12 – Brussels, BE – Botanique*

13 – Lauwe, BE – Schippersweekend Festival†

16 – Bordeaux, FR – Allez Les Filles

17 – Montpellier, FR – Secret Place

18 – Biel, CH – Atomic Café

19 – Winterthur, CH – Gaswerk

21 – Bologna, IT – Freakout Festival†

22 – Milano, IT – Arci Bellezza

24 – Kirchdorf/Krems, AT – Bar Cafe Hildegard

25 – Offenbach, DE – Hafen 2

26 – Giessen, DE – Alte Kupferschmiede

28 – Kusel, DE – Kinett

29 – Paris, FR – Supersonic

30 – London, UK – Paper Dress Vintage

OCTOBER

01 – Newcastle, UK – Anarchy Live

02 – Bristol, UK – Moor Beer

03 – Penryn, UK – Fish Factory

04 – Coventry, UK – Tin Music and Arts

† festival date

* with Ty Segall

WAKING UP is out now via TODO Records. Pooneh Ghana-directed videos and visualisers for the singles 'Ice Cream On The Beach', 'Heavy Sleeper', 'Concrete Trees', and 'Patty Get Your Gun' are also available.

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