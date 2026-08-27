THE EFFIGIES Release HALLUCINATIONS Video From FIRE AIM READY Album

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The Effigies have released 'Hallucinations,' the first single and video from FIRE AIM READY, the sixth album from the seminal Chicago punk band. This is the band's first release featuring new lead vocalist Geoff Sabin, who took over following the death of founding lead singer John Kezdy in 2023.

The new album was recorded at Million Yen Studios in the band's hometown, and was produced, engineered and mixed by their guitarist Andy Gerber. The album is being released on 12' LP vinyl, CD, digital download and streaming services by the Chicago independent label Pravda Records October 23.

Following writing sessions between live dates in late 2025, the album came together featuring the riff heavy punk metal the band became known for in the 80s with sharp lyrics and aggressive vocals showcasing a clear-eyed worldview on the current state-of-affairs. Written and recorded quickly to capture the moment, the album also includes a cover song from the Stranglers as a nod to the band's early influences. This is the band's first release since Burned in 2024, the last album to feature Kezdy.

Formed in 1980, The Effigies are recognized as one of Chicago's pioneering punk bands, shaping the Midwest punk scene with their aggressive sound and captivating lyrics. The band's DIY ethos and commitment to authentic themes about corruption and urban alienation positioned them as a seminal influence on the punk scene for generations. Led originally by vocalist John Kezdy, bassist Paul Zamost, drummer Steve Economou and guitarist Earl Letiecq, the band's early work blended the raw energy of classic punk with a distinct Midwestern working class sensibility, setting them apart from the coastal scenes of New York and Los Angeles. Their early performances in small Chicago clubs energized a local community of fans and helped establish the city as a notable hub for punk and alternative music. Early releases such as 1981's 'Haunted Town' EP, 1982's 7' single 'Body Bag' b/w 'Security', and 1983's 'We're Da Machine' cemented the band's significance in the expanding scene.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, The Effigies shared stages with many prominent acts, including local favorites Naked Raygun and Big Black, as well as national acts The The, Circle Jerks, Black Flag, The Cramps and PIL. Their live shows became legendary for their intensity and were seen as a threat to the local rock establishment still mired in tribute and cover bands. Renowned record engineer Steve Albini writes that 'The Effigies were absolutely essential to development of a healthy punk scene in Chicago. Between them and Naked Raygun in the early 80s they basically kept the scene going until it developed momentum beyond them. The Effigies were a moving force during a crucial and exhilarating time.'

While the band drew inspiration from post-punk, hardcore and metal, they have always maintained that, at heart, they are a punk band. Their music consistently embodies the core values of the punk movement: celebration of individuality, egalitarian ideals, and the power of a committed supportive community.

In 2023, the band emerged from a period of relative inactivity to record a new album. They teamed with Andy Gerber at Million Yen Studios, who also produced the 2007 release Reside, and would go on to take over lead guitar duties with the band. The tragic death of founding member John Kezdy in August of 2023 marked a deeply emotional turning point for the band - Kezdy's vision and charisma had been central to the Effigies identity. In honor of his legacy and last works, Burned was released in October of 2024 on BFD Records followed by reissues of 1984's For Ever Grounded and 1985's Fly on a Wire. To support the album releases and continue moving the legacy forward, the band enlisted a new vocalist, Geoff Sabin, whose energy and passion have reinvigorated the group. Their return to the stage has featured festival sets at RiotFest, Rebellion, and PunkRockBowling, a regional tour with The Black Crowes, and coast to coast shows including prominent clubs like Metro, The Whiskey, Sainte Rock, and The Middle East. The live sets have been embraced by long-time fans and critics alike, signaling that The Effigies are poised for a new chapter while maintaining the spirit and integrity that Kezdy helped establish. As of 2026, The Effigies are touring extensively, with plans to continue reaching audiences worldwide.

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