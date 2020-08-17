LA-based indie-rock band, RVRSIDE, drops alt-grunge 'Welcome to Paradise' cover

alt-grunge inspired cover of Green Day’s early hit, “Welcome to Paradise.

(New York, NY) In the wake of a burgeoning cultural and socio-economic revolution, the LA-based indie-rock band, Rvrside, reminds us all to "pay attention to the cracked streets and the broken homes" with their alt-grunge inspired cover of Green Day's early hit, "Welcome to Paradise." LISTEN HERE.

Consisting of front-woman Jessica Vaughn, a songwriter and vocalist whose music has been heard on a variety of top networks, including Netflix, MTV, NBC, ABC and more, songwriter and producer Curtis Peoples, who has a storied musical past as a songwriter for artists like Pierce The Veil and Third Eye Blind, and producer Colin creeV, who has produced big names like Jez Dior, hot up-and-comers like Traces, and even Third Eye Blind (of which he is a band member), Rvrside came together over a love of grunge, pop, and dirty synths.

After witnessing a barrage of 90s television reboots, from Charmed to Roswell, the trio decided to try their hand at covering one of their favorite, and still lyrically relevant, 90s anthems, "Welcome to Paradise," from Green Day's hit record Dookie. Rvrside has partnered with digital distribution darling Vydia and the indie label imprint Head Bitch Music for the release of this record.

