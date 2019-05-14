LA Synthwave Duo LUCKYANDLOVE Present 'Dangerous Runaway' Ahead Of LP

Los Angeles' LUCKYANDLOVE present their new single 'Dangerous Runaway' ahead of their sophomore album 'Transitions', slated for release on June 7. Offering 10 new tracks in this sonic neon rainbow, listeners will be immersed in a spectrum of fuzzy sunset synthgaze, blueblack neon darkwave, and tigerprint electro punk. Ahead of this, the duo are previewing the first single of this album - 'Soul Alive'.



This album takes you on a multi-city adventure. Within the recesses of your mind, you'll find yourself jetting around to Chicago, LA, and DC... in a pop underground, clubbing in Chinatown, basking in the south of France, moonlight trekking in a Burmese jungle, having a spiritual love connection, or provoking the DMT molecules that are naturally inside you.



LUCKYANDLOVE is vocalist & multi-synth-pedal-instrumentalist April Love and drummer & multi-synth instrumentalist Loren Luck. Originally from Silver Lake, California, the band formed in 2014, named for The Good Luck bar, where they met. Many mai tai's and 2 full-length records later, the band is now set for this new release, along with third west coast tour and first UK tour.



"This is a very transformational record. Making it was an emotional journey with both heart-breaking and fun experiences because we are always in transition," says Loren Luck.



This album follows up the debut album 'Lucky+Love' and video for 'Digging in the Earth'. As with their first offering, the duo recorded 'Transitions' with Grammy winning engineer Be Hussey of The Comp-ny Studio, going to extremes in writing and performing live on this record, often finishing songs in one complete take.



Inspired by modern music from Chromatics, Washed Out, Tycho and Phantogram and still obsessed with UK 20th century gems from Cocteau Twins, Human League, Gary Numan, LUCKYANDLOVE's sound dichotomy is dancing with darkwave vs. synthwave, electropunk vs. indiepop, electronica vs. dreamgaze. In their trademark sound, their Kraftwork-like analog control voltage synth layers are often reminiscent of noise pop guitars.



"We're having fun; at same time, there's much reflection on fun moments, like dancing in clubs or going to the beach... But we transition, going deeper into the unknown. On our first debut record, there were a lot of sky and space concepts introduced. For this second album, we get down right spooky. Like my brain keeps imagining a transition into 'rainbow body' while I'm playing 'Soul Alive'" says April Love.



"I play typical loud and bassy, control filter synths, and Loren has psycho beats and our spoon bending lyrical concepts brush up against danger, and suspense like in 'Dangerous Run Away'. These songs are up for interpretation cause this ride is totally up to you."



With support globally from Southern Record Distributors and Forced Exposure, the 'Transitions' LP will be released on June 7, to be available from a record store near you. In the meantime, it can be ordered via Bandcamp.



LUCKYANDLOVE will be supporting their new album with a string of concerts, including four at various LA venues. June adventures bring them to Great Britain, where they will perform at London's Synthwave Live Festival, co-headlining with B-Movie, before playing an array of other UK cities. More dates are expected to be announced.



TRACK LIST

1. Soul Alive

2. Animal (Wanna See You)

3. Dangerous Runaway

4. Bottomline

5. Dancing Alone Again

6. Summertime Frolic

7. It's a Mistake

8. Telekinesis

9. Medicine Woman

10. Rosary



TOUR DATES

May 16 Los Angeles, CA - Downtown L.A. Art Walk, The Lash

May 24 Los Angeles, CA - Record Release Show, Pop Obscure Records

May 31 Los Angeles, CA - Grand View Market

June 16 Los Angeles, CA - Silverlake Lounge (with Darkswoon, Programmed for Pleasure)

June 22 London, UK - Synthwave Live 3, Electrowerkz (with B-Movie)

June 23 Bristol, UK - The Crofters Rights

June 24 Manchester, UK - The Peer Hat (with The Jan Doyle Band and The Junta)

June 25 Leeds, UK - The Fox & Newt

June 26 Sheffield, UK - The Mulberry Bar

July 13 Los Angeles, CA - Bar Sinister (Wandering Poets release party)

July 18 Portland, OR - The Lovecraft Bar (with Darkswoon)

July 19 Seattle, WA - LoFi Seattle (The Spellbound Summer Bats Bash!)

Sep 15 Los Angeles, CA - TBA (with The Secret Light, Xibling and The Electric West)





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You