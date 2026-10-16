Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Releases PANG PANG PANG With New Music Video

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J-pop icon and Harajuku kawaii pioneer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu has released 'Pang Pang Pang,' with a new music video now live. The catchy electronic track was written as the ending theme for the anime Pan Dorobo, based on a picture book series that has sold more than 5.5 million copies in Japan. Built around a rhythmically repeated hook and heavy, addictive beats, the single marks her 15th anniversary as an artist.

Directed by Jun Tamukai, the music video is a story of bread-making between Kyary and her whimsical co-star, Kiji-kun (Dough Boy). Set in a colorful, retro kitchen, the pair perform comical, synchronized moves to the track's infectious beat, surrounded by pop and surreal staging. It's a warm, playful world, like stepping inside a picture book.

It's the 17th collaboration between Kyary and director Tamukai, who has directed her work since her debut. Hidden throughout is a homage to 'PONPONPON,' the track that launched her career and now boasts over 214 million views on youtube.

Kyary shares: 'This music video is a slightly strange and cute story where I make delicious bread together with Kiji-kun! Director Tamukai and I have been creating works together since my debut song 'PONPONPON,' and we were able to make another fun MV this time as well. Since it's my 15th anniversary, I've snuck in some staging that will remind you of 'PONPONPON,' so please go looking for it! I'd be happy if you also paid attention to the dance with Kiji-kun set to the music!'

About Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is an icon of J-pop and Harajuku kawaii. For the last 15 years, her unique kawaii artistry has carried her from Japan to the world, crossing music, fashion, and culture. She started out as a teenage model and blogger on Harajuku's street-fashion scene, appearing in magazines like KERA and Zipper, before Yasutaka Nakata brought her into music. She made her major debut in July 2011 with 'PONPONPON,' whose music video has since surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, cementing her as Harajuku's defining voice. Since 2013, she has completed five world tours, carrying Harajuku's kawaii aesthetic across the globe. Her fans include Charli XCX, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry. In 2020, Lady Gaga selected her as one of the world's powerful women for the 'Woman of Choice' playlist celebrating International Women's Day.

Her recent releases include 'KURU KURU HARAJUKU,' 'Focus Focus,' 'Tsukihime,' and most recently, 'Pang Pang Pang.'

Kyary's global reach spans 685K TikTok followers (2M creates, 1.6B views), 1.23M Instagram followers, 246M Spotify streams, and 615M YouTube views.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu made her major debut in August 2011 with the mini-album Moshi Moshi Harajuku, produced by Yasutaka Nakata. Since 2013, she has completed five world tours. In April 2022, she headlined the GOBI stage at Coachella across two weekends. In 2023, she toured seven cities across Europe and the Americas. A continually challenging icon of 'HARAJUKU' and 'JAPANESE POP,' she refuses to be confined by anything.

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