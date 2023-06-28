'Krazy K-Pop Super Concert' Adds Cravity to Complete Epic Lineup

The inaugural K-pop music event is coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Saturday, August 26.

By: Jun. 28, 2023



Pulse Events, the company known for their renowned events bringing global music to New York has announced today, the addition of boy group CRAVITY to their upcoming ‘Krazy K-Pop Super Concert’.

Tickets already on sale now at krazysuperconcert.com.

The inaugural K-pop music event is coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Saturday, August 26. Previously announced artists are SHOWNU and HYUNGWON, who will officially perform their comeback as a unit of K-pop super group MONSTA X, alongside girl group IVE, boy group AB6IX and soloist Kwon Eun Bi.

Since their debut, CRAVITY has continued to prove their status as monster rookies. Their debut album Season 1- Hideout: Remember Who We Are topped Hanteo charts, ranked first on the Itunes Top K-Pop Album Chart in several regions and ranked first on Tower Records’ overall album chart.

The follow up mini album Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into sold 82,254 units on its release, emphasizing the group's star power. Following their debut, they won “Rookie Of The Year Award”, “Best Artist” and “Next Star Award” in 2020. CRAVITY’s international appeal is evident with performances at some of the largest music festivals and headlining their own world tour in several different countries.

Bi-coastal events team, Pulse Events are bringing their well rounded expertise to the world of K-Pop to deliver the first ever ‘Krazy K-Pop Super Concert Series’ as an event producer. Known for their extravagant EDM based events featuring artists KSHMR, Yellow Claw, and JVNA, along with previous work with huge names such as EXO and BIGBANG, their mission is to be pioneers of culture and media.

The concert series will be the summer’s ultimate K-Pop experience, encompassing the most popular artists sharing their buzzworthy music, creating authentic cultural moments, and unparalleled fan engagement.



