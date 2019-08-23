Knocked Loose's New Album A DIFFERENT SHADE OF BLUE is Out Now

A Different Shade of Blue, Knocked Loose's mammoth of a sophomore effort and huge step forward for hardcore and metal as we know it, sees the band leap from upstart hardcore-influenced favorites to bonafide key figures of the genre.

Forged on musical bonds built at an early age, Knocked Loose came together in the small yet relatively formidable hardcore and punk scene of the greater Louisville, Kentucky area. Though the scene was relatively strong, a lack of available bands, touring parties and scarcity of gigs forced diversity - mixing genres and challenging young ears with new ideas, approaches and styles. That diversity­ created the basis of Knocked Loose musically and the genesis for their approach, an amalgam of heavy influences that never commits to any singular style but maintains a loyalty to the hardcore tradition.

Clocking in at a lean and mean 37 minutes and featuring guest vocals from Emma Boster of Dying Wish and Keith Buckley of Every Time I Die, A Different Shade of Blue grabs the listener by the throat from the jump and slowly tightening that grip for the duration. Knocked Loose hit the road this fall on an extensive North American tour with Rotting Out, Candy and SeeYouSpaceCowboy. See below for all dates.

Knocked Loose Live Dates:

08/23: La Grange, KY (Oldham County) - Headliners (Record Release Show)

08/24: Nashville, TN - Grimeys - (Signing + Performance)

08/25: Nashville, TN - The End *

08/26: Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern *

09/27: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

10/01:Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre #

10/02:Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

10/03:Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck #

10/04:Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall #

10/05:Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex #

10/07:Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre #

10/08:Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ^

10/09:Seattle, WA - El Corazon #

10/11:Sacramento, CA -Aftershock Festival

10/12: Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club #

10/13: Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues #

10/15: Phoenix, AZ - The Nile #

10/17: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger #

10/18: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill#

10/19: Houston, TX - Scout Bar #

10/20: Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall#

10/22: Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall #

10/23: Lake Park, FL - The Kelsey Theatre #

10/24: Tampa, FL - The Orpheum #

10/25: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade #

10/26: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

10/27: Richmond, VA - Canal Club #

10/29: Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel#

10/30: Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre #

10/31: Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance #

11/01: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts #

11/02: Worcester, MA - The Palladium #

11/03: New York, NY - Webster Hall #

11/06: Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

11/07: Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theatre #

11/08: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre #

11/09: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall#

11/10: Chicago, IL - House Of Blues#

* w/ Eternal Sleep, Judiciary, Foreign Hands

# w/ Rotting Out, Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy

^ w/ Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy

Artwork By Ridge Rhine





