Kitty Hall Samples Kelis and André 3000 on New Single Witty

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Manchester's Kitty Hall has released her latest single 'Witty,' a track that samples Kelis and André 3000's 2003 hit 'Millionaire' with a pacey, groove heavy production with a twist of acid house. To accompany the release, she shares another artwork built from a collage of her own doodles leaning into the lyrical themes of the city and country, peppered with her usual assortment of anatomical figures, dinosaurs, train tickets and graffiti esque scribbles.

Kitty has been making waves this year. From her XOYO debut in London to her Hï Ibiza debut with East End Dubs, she's been spinning on dancefloors from Manchester to Miami, Ibiza to XX with everyone from Josh Baker, Skream and Omar+ supporting her. Following her single 'Techno Was An Art' and her debut single 'Talk 2 Me' with DJ Gummy Bear earlier this year, the release of 'Puff Puff Pass' — an acid laced, funk-driven smokers anthem — and recent 'I Luv It,' has cemented her as one of the most exciting names in dance music.

Speaking on the latest track, Kitty shares:

'I've always loved Andre3000 and Kelis so to be able to sample such an iconic vocal onto a club track was wicked, and thank you to them for letting us get it out. The crowd reactions have been so cool to see'

About Kitty Hall

Manchester's Kitty Hall is finally making the kind of music she's dreamed about her whole life: high-energy, slickly-produced dance tracks that pack a playful punch and are infused with a one-of-a-kind artistic sensibility. Growing up surrounded by music, mud and art in a non-traditional household, her parents listened to everything from Rock and Roll and Indie, as well as Electronic artists like Tricky, Underworld, Massive Attack and Faithless. Whilst her grandma taught her to draw IRL, Kitty spent her online hours delving into the treasure trove of deep interest, exploring her creative freedom, tastes and identity. Her early sonic footprint was built from her time sneaking into the dance tents at festivals with dark, experimental and euphoric producers becoming hugely impactful for Kitty. This wasn't the path her parents envisioned she would, or should take. Her dad, who's always been business-oriented, was convinced she should use her smarts to study law and become a barrister. But Kitty was drawn to the intangible energy that DJs would drum up in a crowd; and studying criminology, law and psychology at college made her feel increasingly isolated, trapped in a world she didn't belong - so she dropped out.

Grounded by her community at the skate park where she worked growing up teaching kids, Kitty is a medley of contradictions that come together to create something distinct and innovative. She's vivacious and glam, but also loves Minecraft and dinosaurs; having had little creative outlet as a kid, Kitty is determined to live this era as openly as she can. Through her music and art, she wants to bridge the gap between genre and class stereotypes up north, bringing all different party goers together united under one dancefloor. At just 20 years old, and with a handful of releases under her belt, from her breakout debut TALK2ME, a reworking of a Montell Fish soul track that took off on TikTok, through to the darker, more experimental 'Techno Was an Art' and her genre-blending latest, 'Puff Puff Pass,' Kitty Hall is quickly carving out a name for herself as one to watch, with more live sets and festival appearances in the coming months performing alongside artists such as Jazzy, East End Dubs, SOSA and Franky Rizzardo.

2026 Tour Dates

20th Sept: Kaluki 528, Ibiza

26th Sept: Elrow Festival. Glasgow

2nd Oct: Mint Warehouse

3rd Oct: WHSE, Derby

10th Oct: Lab11, Birmingham

30th Oct: Bambu, Swansea Wales

31st Oct: RunAway, Chelmsford

13th Nov: NX, Newcastle

14th Nov: Document Bristol

20th Nov: Warehouse Project, Manchester

27th Nov: CUE Vault, Bournemouth

28th Nov: CUE Depot, Plymouth

5th Nov: Groovebox - The Nest, Nottingham

8th Nov: RISE, Alpes

11th Nov: FLY Cabaret, Edinburgh

Photo Credit: @Edwin Stemp - High Contrast Studios Manchester



Photo Credit: @Edwin Stemp - High Contrast Studios Manchester

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