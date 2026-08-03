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WHY? to Release New Album Oh Golly / Yes Lord

The band's forthcoming release follows the new single and accompanying video.

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WHY? to Release New Album Oh Golly / Yes Lord

WHY? has announced a new album titled OH GOLLY / YES LORD, set for release on October 30th. Alongside the announcement, the band shared a new single and accompanying video for the song IN SPIRIT, described as weary yet hopeful.

WHY? today announced their ninth full-length album, Oh Golly / Yes Lord, will be released on October 30th, 2026 via Waterlines. Though the album features co-production from Nate Mercereau (André 3000, The Weeknd), WHY?'s Josiah Wolf, and additional production consulting from frequent collaborator Andrew Broder (Fog, Lambchop), Ryan Olson (Poliça, Bon Iver), and more, the album's shimmering lead single 'In Spirit' is one of a few that the Cincinnati songwriter Yoni Wolf solely produced and played all the instruments on.

''In Spirit' is a romantic overture for someone I had never met in person,' says Wolf of the weary yet hopeful album closer. 'I'd call it a harmless, securely attached gesture of longing from a distance. It's me going out on a limb without expectations, feeling like even if I never meet this person in real life, we are already connected in some alternate universe or on some other plane of existence. And that's beautiful. That's enough.'

The track is out now alongside a Evan Cutler Wattles-directed video starring dance performer Julia Wasilewski. Oh Golly / Yes Lord is now available for pre-order.

Photo Credit: Eric Tankel


Photo Credit: Eric Tankel
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