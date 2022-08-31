Kings Elliot Releases New Single 'Cry, Baby, Cry'

One of 2022's most promising new voices Kings Elliot releases her new single and accompanying video, "Cry, Baby, Cry" (via Verve Forecast/Interscope). The song is taken from her forthcoming EP Bored Of The Circus, out on September 16th.

On "Cry, Baby, Cry", the London-based alt-pop singer-songwriter encourages her younger self to embrace her emotions, as she sings, "don't you drown inside your messed up mind is not so strange, you don't need to explain, I know what it's like, don't dry your eyes, cry, baby, cry." While originally a sentiment to her early teen self, Elliot hopes to help others feel a sense of community with the new track and remove the feelings of shame and embarrassment surrounding mental health.

On the new release, she shares, "I wrote this song as a letter to my 14 year old self. It's something she desperately needed to hear, and to this day I still need to be reminded. Nobody should be ashamed of the way their mind works, to have emotions, to express them openly. Growing up, we're always told "don't cry" and to "hush", but often this leads to emotions emerging in more harmful, destructive ways! So I wrote this as a kind of anti-lullaby, for everyone and for me, to remind us to not suffer in silence."

Elliot's upcoming EP Bored of the Circus will feature singles "Butterfly Pen," and "'Til I Die." The latter was praised by the Sunday Times, saying the song "recall[s] Kate Bush,Tori Amos, Aqualung and Billie Eilish with lyrics that channel her issues around mental health with candor and courage."

Bored of the Circus is now available for pre-order, including a limited edition 10'' vinyl. The five tracks on the upcoming EP possess an out-of-time quality that's heightened by the contrast between her quivering lead vocal and the hovering choirs behind it. While one might wonder if those choirs are the result of diligent crate-digging, every voice in them is sung by Elliot and arranged by her alongside her chief collaborator halfrhymes.

Elliot is currently on tour with U.S. pop-rock megaforce Imagine Dragons on their North American stadium tour, which kicked off earlier this month. She will also be taking the School Nightstage on September 12th at Bardot in Los Angeles alongside Josh Fudge, Reve, and Cian Ducrot. Tickets are on sale now here.

Listen to the new single here:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

September 1 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX^

September 2 - Soho House - Austin, TX* (Members Only)

September 3 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX^

September 5 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO^

September 8 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA^

September 10 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV^

September 12 - School Night - Bardot - Los Angeles, CA+

September 13 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA^

September 15 - Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, CA^

*Headline Shows

^With Imagine Dragons

+School Night