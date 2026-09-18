King Falcon Release BLOOM EP Ahead of Fall Tour Dates

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New York City alternative rock band King Falcon has released its long-awaited EP, BLOOM, out now with exclusive new vinyls and merch bundles. The band's signature blend of searing guitar riffs, introspective lyricism and fiery vocals continues to reach listeners as the trio continues playing live shows across the country.

Next month, the band will kick off a fresh North American tour on October 1 in Philadelphia, with an EP release show at Bowery Palace on October 7.

On the EP's track 'Hungry Dog Run,' King Falcon airs out frustrations with power imbalances. The song, released with a matching music video, gives a voice to the overworked and underpaid. King Falcon frontman Michael Rubin says, ''Hungry Dog Run' is about what happens when frustration turns into momentum. It comes from the sense that a lot of ordinary people feel ignored, overworked, and backed into a corner while those in power remain untouched by the consequences. How long can we keep getting the worst end of the deal before something gives?'

Last month, the band showed their versatility with a stripped-back, acoustic version of fan favorite 'Holding Out (Acoustic).'

The new EP from King Falcon pushes the band's sound to new territory while maintaining their singular sonic identity and foundation over six eclectic tracks. With its anthemic choruses and searing guitar riffs, the band dives into a more refined, self-assured sound. Rubin shares, 'These songs have new sonic elements beyond what we've done in the past and we're really excited about that. This EP is the bridge between our first record and more music we're currently working on for 2027.'

Formed in 2020 in the local Brooklyn music scene, King Falcon consists of Michael Rubin (vocals, lead guitar), bassist Joe Conserva, and drummer Dipayan 'Dip' Chakraborty. Since before their 2023 self-titled debut album, the trio has cut their teeth in the live space across the country, playing over 150 shows in the last two years alone. With over 1.5M streams and 900K in 2025 alone, King Falcon have cemented themselves as a band to watch. The 2025 single 'Plastic Crown' rose to #1 on Amazon Music's Breakthrough Rock Playlist for multiple weeks and landed at #45 on MediaBase Radio in its first week. MXDWN named King Falcon 'Best New Artist,' and Guitar World praised the group as 'one of NYC's most exciting indie-rock bands.' The group has since shared stages with The Struts and Sublime with Rome.

After a North American tour with Des Rocs and several additional dates with Cinema Stereo, the trio expands their sonic world with new hooks, guitar riffs and electrifying live shows on the new EP, BLOOM.

Tracklist

1. Holding Out

2. Nothing Feels Amazing

3. Hourglass

4. Hungry Dog Run

5. Wait

6. Holding Out (Acoustic)

King Falcon Live October 2026

Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Grape Room

Oct 3 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wild Air Brewing (w/ Stop. Drop. Rewind.)

Oct. 7 - New York, NY @ Bowery Palace (w/ Gwen, The Forty Two's, Television Skies)

Oct. 14 - Sudbury, ON @ Townehouse Tavern

Oct. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Bovine Sex Club

Oct. 16 - Sarnia, ON @ RUSTR

Oct. 17 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro

Oct. 27 - Madison, WI @ Gamma Ray (w/ The Forty Two's)

Oct. 28 - Rockford, IL @ The Music Box (w/ The Forty Two's)

Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Liar's Club (w/ The Forty Two's)

Oct. 30 - Champaign, IL @ Cowboy Monkey (w/ The Forty Two's)

Oct. 31 - Moline, IL @ Rascals (w/ The Forty Two's)

Photo Credit: Xander Strohm | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Xander Strohm | Download hi-res image

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 14 Hrs 00 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link