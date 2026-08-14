King Falcon Releases Acoustic Version of "Holding Out"

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New York City alternative rock trio KING FALCON has released an acoustic rendition of 'Holding Out,' accompanied by a music video shot on the Coney Island boardwalk. The stripped-back version offers a contrast to the band's typically high-energy sound, arriving ahead of their forthcoming EP BLOOM.

The band's signature blend of searing guitar riffs, introspective lyricism and fiery vocals continues to captivate listeners worldwide as they continue playing electric live shows and sharing new music. With a slight departure from their usual high energy rock and roll, King Falcon is excited to show a new side through an acoustic version of a fan favorite.

Frontman and primary songwriter Michael Rubin says, 'Everything on the first record was very rock and roll, in your face and live sounding, which was a huge part of what we loved about making it. 'Holding Out' is the first song that felt truly different from the beginning. It has a completely different sonic texture, and for me, it was also the first one that really lent itself to an acoustic arrangement. We wanted to explore that side of the band and see what happened when we stripped things back a little. It opened up a whole new sound for us, and that's what makes this song so special.'

The forthcoming EP from King Falcon pushes the band's sound to new territory while maintaining their singular sonic identity and foundation over six eclectic tracks. With its irresistible, anthemic choruses and searing guitar riffs, the band dives head-first into a more refined, self-assured sound.

Rubin shares, 'These songs have new sonic elements beyond what we've done in the past and we're really excited about that. This EP is the bridge between our first record and more music we're currently working on for 2027.'

The previously released buoyant track 'Holding Out' looks toward the future with a hazy optimism, exploring the conscious effort to believe in brighter days.

Formed in 2020 in the local Brooklyn music scene, King Falcon consists of Michael Rubin (vocals, lead guitar), bassist Joe Conserva, and drummer Dipayan 'Dip' Chakraborty. Since before their 2023 self-titled debut album, the trio has cut their teeth in the live space across the country, playing over 150 shows in the last two years alone. With over 1.5M streams and 900K in 2025 alone, King Falcon have cemented themselves as a band to watch. The 2025 single 'Plastic Crown' rose to #1 on Amazon Music's Breakthrough Rock Playlist for multiple weeks and landed at #45 on MediaBase Radio in its first week. MXDWN named King Falcon 'Best New Artist,' and Guitar World praised the group as 'one of NYC's most exciting indie-rock bands.' The group has since shared stages with The Struts and Sublime with Rome and is only just getting started.

Now, after a North American tour with Des Rocs and several additional dates with Cinema Stereo, the trio promises to expand their sonic world with additional electrifying shows and finally, a new scorching project on the way.

BLOOM EP Tracklisting

1. Holding Out

2. Nothing Feels Amazing

3. Hourglass

4. Hungry Dog Run

5. Wait

6. Holding Out (Acoustic)

About King Falcon

King Falcon are an alternative rock band from New York City, blending vintage guitar grit with modern 21st-century alt-rock attitude. Founded in 2020, the band is outfitted with lived-in and undeniably analog tools of trade, tastefully channeling the raw emotion of classic rock legends while delivering a fresh, contemporary edge. Frontman Michael Rubin (vocals, lead guitar), bassist Joe Conserva, and drummer Dipayan 'Dip' Chakraborty craft hook heavy anthems built for both the stage and the streaming age.

The self-titled debut album King Falcon (2023) broke out with millions of streams on Spotify, fueled by fan favorites 'Ready Set Go', 'Cadillac', and 'Everybody's Down.' In 2025, King Falcon's explosive single 'Plastic Crown' became a breakout hit, soaring to #1 on Amazon Music's Breakthrough Rock Playlist for multiple weeks and landing at #45 on MediaBase Radio in its first week.

The group has since shared stages with The Struts, Des Rocs, Sublime with Rome, and more, earning a reputation for their electric live shows and undeniable New York swagger. In 2026, King Falcon has delivered a new slate of singles, including 'Holding Out', 'Wait', 'Nothing Feels Amazing', and now 'Hourglass', in anticipation for an EP release coming September 18th titled BLOOM.

BLOOM, described as a long-awaited and piercing collection, is due out September 18 and is currently available for pre-save.

Photo Credit: Xander Strohm | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Xander Strohm | Download hi-res image

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