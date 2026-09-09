King Falcon Drops HUNGRY DOG RUN Ahead of BLOOM EP, Tour to Launch October

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New York City alternative rock band King Falcon have released 'Hungry Dog Run,' a new track out now with an accompanying music video. Their high-energy BLOOM EP is due out September 18, available to pre-save now with exclusive new vinyls and merch bundles. The band will also kick off a fresh North American tour on October 1 in Philadelphia and an EP release show at Bowery Palace on October 7.

The band's signature blend of searing guitar riffs, introspective lyricism and fiery vocals continues to captivate listeners as they continue playing live shows and sharing new music. Out today, 'Hungry Dog Run' gives a voice to the overworked and underpaid. It's rebellious, steadfast and incisive.

King Falcon frontman Michael Rubin says, ''Hungry Dog Run' is about what happens when frustration turns into momentum. It comes from the sense that a lot of ordinary people feel ignored, overworked, and backed into a corner while those in power remain untouched by the consequences. How long can we keep getting the worst end of the deal before something gives?'

Last month, the band showed their versatility with a stripped-back, acoustic version of fan favorite, laid back tune, 'Holding Out' (Acoustic).

The forthcoming EP from King Falcon pushes the band's sound to new territory while maintaining their singular sonic identity and foundation over six eclectic tracks. With its irresistible, anthemic choruses and searing guitar riffs, the band dives head-first into a more refined, self-assured sound. Rubin shares, 'These songs have new sonic elements beyond what we've done in the past and we're really excited about that. This EP is the bridge between our first record and more music we're currently working on for 2027.'

In June, leading rock publication, Louder's Classic Rock wrote, the band's recent single 'Nothing Feels Amazing,' 'explodes into a chorus that's both fast and frothy.'

Earlier this year, the band shared a thunderous plea for forgiveness with 'Wait.'

The previously released buoyant track 'Holding Out' looks toward the future with a hazy optimism, exploring the conscious effort to believe in brighter days.

Formed in 2020 in the local Brooklyn music scene, King Falcon consists of Michael Rubin (vocals, lead guitar), bassist Joe Conserva, and drummer Dipayan 'Dip' Chakraborty. Since before their 2023 self-titled debut album, the trio has cut their teeth in the live space across the country, playing over 150 shows in the last two years alone. With over 1.5M streams and 900K in 2025 alone, King Falcon have cemented themselves as a band to watch. The 2025 single 'Plastic Crown' rose to #1 on Amazon Music's Breakthrough Rock Playlist for multiple weeks and landed at #45 on MediaBase Radio in its first week. MXDWN named King Falcon 'Best New Artist,' and Guitar World praised the group as 'one of NYC's most exciting indie-rock bands.' The group has since shared stages with The Struts and Sublime with Rome.

Now, after a North American tour with Des Rocs and several additional dates with Cinema Stereo, the trio promises to expand their sonic world with additional shows and a new project on the way. The newest collection from King Falcon, BLOOM, arrives next week and is available for pre-save now.

King Falcon Live October 2026

Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Grape Room

Oct 3 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wild Air Brewing (w/ Stop. Drop. Rewind.)

Oct. 7 - New York, NY @ Bowery Palace (w/ Gwen, The Forty Two's, Television Skies)

Oct. 14 - Sudbury, ON @ Townehouse Tavern

Oct. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Bovine Sex Club

Oct. 16 - Sarnia, ON @ RUSTR

Oct. 17 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro

Oct. 27 - Madison, WI @ Gamma Ray (w/ The Forty Two's)

Oct. 28 - Rockford, IL @ The Music Box (w/ The Forty Two's)

Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Liar's Club (w/ The Forty Two's)

Oct. 30 - Champaign, IL @ Cowboy Monkey (w/ The Forty Two's)

Oct. 31 - Moline, IL @ Rascals (w/ The Forty Two's)

Tracklist

1. Holding Out

2. Nothing Feels Amazing

3. Hourglass

4. Hungry Dog Run

5. Wait

6. Holding Out (Acoustic)

About King Falcon

King Falcon are an alternative rock band from New York City, blending vintage guitar grit with modern 21st-century alt-rock attitude. Founded in 2020, the band is outfitted with lived-in and undeniably analog tools of trade, channeling the raw emotion of classic rock legends while delivering a fresh, contemporary edge. Frontman Michael Rubin (vocals, lead guitar), bassist Joe Conserva, and drummer Dipayan 'Dip' Chakraborty craft hook heavy anthems built for both the stage and the streaming age.

The self-titled debut album King Falcon (2023) broke out with millions of streams on Spotify, fueled by fan favorites 'Ready Set Go,' 'Cadillac,' and 'Everybody's Down.' In 2025, King Falcon's single 'Plastic Crown' became a breakout hit, soaring to #1 on Amazon Music's Breakthrough Rock Playlist for multiple weeks and landing at #45 on MediaBase Radio in its first week. MXDWN named King Falcon 'Best New Artist,' and Guitar World praised them as 'one of NYC's most exciting indie-rock bands.' The group has since shared stages with The Struts, Des Rocs, Sublime with Rome, and more.

In 2026, King Falcon has delivered a new slate of singles, including 'Holding Out,' 'Wait,' 'Nothing Feels Amazing,' and 'Hourglass,' in anticipation of an EP release coming September 18th titled BLOOM.

Photo Credit: Xander Strohm | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Xander Strohm | Download hi-res image

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