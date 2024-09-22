Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country artist and singer-songwriter Kimberly Dawn releases new single "Hand Me Down House." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

The instrumentals are warm and inviting as they draw listeners in commanding their attention. Waves of nostalgia wash over you as Kimberly sings of a house that has been passed through a family for generations. A house that has seen the start of a new family and sheltered them, keeping them safe as they grew up to eventually move on to their own home.

Kimberly Dawn is a country music singer-songwriter hailing from Alberta Canada. She is known to her fans as The Coastal Cowgirl, splitting her time between Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee. Using her natural talent, Kimberly expresses an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Integrity, Honesty and Strength are core themes in Kimberly’s songwriting.

Songs such as Deere John (over 600K streams) and Leave Her Better (300K streams ) are a great representation of her empowering songwriting. With over 1.4 million combined streams on Spotify. Kimberly's song "Slow Dancin’ In The Dark'' was nominated for Best Country Song in the 2019 Hollywood Music In Media Awards. In June of 2023, Kimberly Dawn released a brand new single and music video “Leave Her Better” (113K views with over 300K Streams). Kimberly’s ended 2023 with the festive “Ho Ho Holdin’ You” with over 200K Streams and debuted on CMT with over 107K views.

As an ambassador with the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), Kimberly strives to openly share the story of her own personal mental health journey to inspire and uplift others. Her song “The Bottle” highlights the real-life struggle and pain of those struggling with addiction and with mental health issues. Kimberly has performed many times at the historic LA House of Blues, the legendary Bluebird Café in 2022, which has been one the biggest highlights in her career. As Kimberly said, “Playing The Bluebird has been on my bucket list for so many years. To be able to perform in such an iconic venue that so many of the greatest songwriters of all time have played was truly an exhilarating feeling.” Kimberly has been writing as well as recording new music with Kent Wells.

The country music media has celebrated her music including All Country News, Guitar Girl Magazine, Cowgirl Magazine and many more. Kimberly currently has an ongoing brand partnership with Nashville, TN-based vintage woman-owned company Planet Cowboy. This past summer, Kimberly released a duet,” Do I Love You,” with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Paul Anka.​ Kimberly has made her mark and has her feet firmly planted in the country music songwriting community, recently appearing at the Key West Songwriters Festival in 2024. Her latest single “In Love With Tennessee” was premiered in Got Country Online and she dropped her music video in June 2024, shortly after performing at various venues during the 2024 CMA Fest.

