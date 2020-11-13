Kim Petras & Madison Beer Release 'Villain' Concept Video

Watch the video below!

Pop sensation Kim Petras has teamed up with Madison Beer and K/DA, the global virtual pop supergroup featuring Ahri, Kai'Sa, Evelynn, and Akali from League of Legends, to release the animated concept video for their alluringly sinister track "Villain." Watch the video for the track, a look inside Evelynn's imagination which lulls you into a false sense of security before Kim's commanding vocals take over, below. "Villain" appears on K/DA's long-awaited EP ALL OUT and also features contributions from TWICE, (G)I-DLE, Wolftyla, Bea Miller, and more.

"Villain" is the latest in a string of collaborations and follows the recent release of her fatalistic bop "Party Til I Die," a track which was quietly added as the final track of her critically-acclaimed, Halloween-inspired project TURN OFF THE LIGHT. Joining forces with Kygo for their single "Broken Glass" (PRESS HERE to watch the video), Kim released her glittering summer smash "Malibu" earlier this year which was inspired by the silver screen, Baywatch fantasy of Malibu and received a star-studded "Malibu (At Home Edition)" fan video, receiving love from Britney Spears and seeing Kim make her late night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live. PRESS HERE to watch the "Malibu (At Home Edition)" fan video featuring Kim's most spirited fans in quarantine alongside some special celebrity friends including Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Jonathan Van Ness, Charli XCX, Loren Gray, Madelaine Petsch, Jessie J, Pabllo Vittar, Aquaria, Todrick Hall, Nikita Dragun, Aly & AJ, Dorian Electra, Slayyyter, Brittany Broski, Teddy Quinlivan, Bowen Yang, and many more.

"Malibu" is the next in Kim's string of undeniable singles which have racked up more than 470 million global streams, including "Icy," "Heart to Break," "Sweet Spot," "Close Your Eyes," "Broken," "Hillside Boys," and "I Don't Want It At All," and follows her critically-acclaimed, 12-track project Clarity which dominated Spotify's "New Music Friday" and Apple Music's "Best of The Week" for ten consecutive weeks and recently hit the charts for its one year anniversary.

Photo Credit: Riot Games and K/DA

