Kim Gordon Kicks Off North American Tour This Week

Kim Gordon will kick off a run of tour dates kicking off in Minneapolis this Friday, June 7, with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Asheville and more in the US as well as shows and festival plays across the world including Paris, Japan, London, Munich, Prague, and more. For a complete list of dates and information, visit HERE.
Earlier this year, Kim Gordon released her second solo album The Collective to critical acclaim, with Vulture and Pitchfork already calling it one of the best albums of the year. Gordon also made her explosive solo late night television debut, performing “BYE BYE” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance below.
Recorded in Gordon’s native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez. The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload.
June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
June 8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery SOLD OUT
June 9 – Detroit, MI – El Club SOLD OUT
June 10 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club SOLD OUT
June 12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson
June 13 – New York, NY – Summerstage
June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
June 18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
June 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
June 22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival
June 25 – London, UK – Koko
June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham
June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival
June 29 – Luxembourg, LU – Siren’s Call
June 30 – Pilton, UK - Glastonbury
July 2 – Prague, CZ – MEETFACTORY SOLD OUT
July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival
July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival
July 6 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuberg
July 18 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW
July 19 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW
July 20 – Adelaide, SA – Unsound Illuminate Adelaide
July 21 – Brisbane, QLD – Open Frame Brisbane Powerhouse
July 24 – Melbourne, VIC – Northcote Theatre SOLD OUT
July 25 – Melbourne, VI – Northcote Theatre
July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival
August 2 – Incheon, SK – Pentaport
August 30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
August 31 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
September 1 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot
September 27 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s
September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
October 3 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music Hungary
October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz
October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale
October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar
November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B
November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan
November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena
November 5 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who
November 9 – Barcelona, ES – MIRA Digital Arts Festival
November 11 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB no Capitolio
Photo credit: Danielle Neu
