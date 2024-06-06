Kim Gordon Kicks Off North American Tour This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kim Gordon will kick off a run of tour dates kicking off in Minneapolis this Friday, June 7, with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Asheville and more in the US as well as shows and festival plays across the world including Paris, Japan, London, Munich, Prague, and more. For a complete list of dates and information, visit HERE.

Earlier this year, Kim Gordon released her second solo album The Collective to critical acclaim, with Vulture and Pitchfork already calling it one of the best albums of the year. Gordon also made her explosive solo late night television debut, performing “BYE BYE” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance below.

Recorded in Gordon’s native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez. The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload.

KIM GORDON ON TOUR:

June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

June 8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery SOLD OUT

June 9 – Detroit, MI – El Club SOLD OUT

June 10 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club SOLD OUT

June 12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

June 13 – New York, NY – Summerstage

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

June 18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

June 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

June 22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival

June 25 – London, UK – Koko

June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival

June 29 – Luxembourg, LU – Siren’s Call

June 30 – Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

July 2 – Prague, CZ – MEETFACTORY SOLD OUT

July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

July 6 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuberg

July 18 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW

July 19 – Sydney, NSW – VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW

July 20 – Adelaide, SA – Unsound Illuminate Adelaide

July 21 – Brisbane, QLD – Open Frame Brisbane Powerhouse

July 24 – Melbourne, VIC – Northcote Theatre SOLD OUT

July 25 – Melbourne, VI – Northcote Theatre

July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

August 2 – Incheon, SK – Pentaport

August 30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

August 31 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 1 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot

September 27 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

October 3 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music Hungary

October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale

October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar

November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan

November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena

November 5 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who

November 9 – Barcelona, ES – MIRA Digital Arts Festival

November 11 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB no Capitolio

Photo credit: Danielle Neu

Comments