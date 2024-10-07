Kim Deal Shares New Single 'A Good Time Pushed' From Upcoming Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kim Deal has shared another taste of her debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More, in the form of new single, “A Good Time Pushed.” The song is the album closer and the final song recorded by Kim, engineered by close friend Steve Albini at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago.

It features Breeders members Jim Macpherson and Kelley Deal. The track celebrates the beginning and end of a relationship: “Now is the time / For me to get what I want.” The single is paired with visuals by Mark Satterthwaite.

Featuring previously released singles “Coast” and “Crystal Breath,” Nobody Loves You More is Kim Deal’s debut album, set for release on November 22nd via 4AD. In keeping with Deal’s meticulous approach to her art, the album was refined over several years; its oldest songs were written and originally recorded in 2011 shortly after Deal came off the Pixies’ “Lost Cities Tour” and relocated to Los Angeles (early versions of those songs were included in a 2013 self-released five-part, ten-song seven-inch vinyl series). Along the way Deal enlisted a variety of collaborators from Breeders past and present (Mando Lopez, twin sister Kelley Deal, Jim Macpherson, Britt Walford), to Raymond McGinley (Teenage Fanclub), Jack Lawrence (Raconteurs), Savages’ Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan, and Steve Albini, who recorded much of the record. Nobody Loves You More was mixed by Marta Salogni and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Every song has a story behind it, from the winter vacations with her parents in Florida Keys, wedding band covers of “Margaritaville”, to her mother’s dementia. All in all, the record is a celebration of Deal’s unmatched artistry, nodding not only to her career highlights with celebrated bands across the alternative landscape (Pixies, The Amps, The Breeders), but also to her immovable cultural weight influencing musicians like Kurt Cobain and Olivia Rodrigo through the generations.

Nobody Loves You More is released digitally and on CD, cassette (Bandcamp only),standard black vinyl, Florida Orange vinyl (indie retail only) and Dazzling Galaxy vinyl (4AD & artist store only) on 22 November. For pre-order information, head HERE.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

Comments