Kid Souf Releases New Track 'Waterproof Mascara'

Following the release of his previous single, "Lover Boy," Philly's own Kid Souf is giving listeners another look into his mind. His newest track, "Waterproof Mascara" has been released across all DSPs and features a blend of electronic sounds and pop beats. With its distorted vocals and energizing synths, "Waterproof Mascara" closes out the summer on a high. This track sees Kid Souf continue to dive into his past and create music that reminds him of his own journey in embracing who he is.

"Taking the concept from a note I had walking into the session, the song was originally a letter of admiration to my younger self for the crazy amount of resilience that kid displayed. I wrote it after some time in therapy revisiting a lot of childhood traumas" - Kid Souf

Philadelphia native, Kid Souf, brings his flair of late 70s and early 80s disco music back to his city. Combining these tropes with the maximalist style of 2010s pop, Kid Souf has perfected his classic sound for the modern world stage. Kid Souf experienced hardships growing up as a queer child in a hyper-religious cult in the early 2000s. Longing for connection with the outside world, he soon found himself listening to his secret radio on the lowest volume possible after his family fell asleep. He would listen to local top 40 stations all night, every night. The sounds of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and many more from that era still inspire him today. As a way out of a dark time, pop music and culture soon became his biggest obsession and inspired the intricate, catchy, wall of sound that Kid Souf is known for today.

"Waterproof Mascara" is available from streaming across all DSPs today.

