Kid Nobody Share 'christmas 4/4' Single

Los Angeles-based band Kid Nobody have shared their holiday single "Christmas 4/4." The song is available to share at Soundcloud and will be on digital streaming services this Friday to add to your favorite holiday playlists. About the song Kid Nobody's Jesse Carmichael says, "This is a very reimagined version of 'The Christmas Waltz' which was made popular by Frank Sinatra (written by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne). It's a lyrics-only cover with all original music, melodies, arrangement and production. It's called "christmas 4/4" because we un-waltzed it (straightened it out into four quarter time instead of three quarter) and made it about as sexy as a christmas song is gonna get. We recorded the whole thing on a writing retreat in Big Bear in late September/early October (we highly recommend staying with our friends at Noon Lodge up there). It was actually a little cold (compared to still being 90 in LA) so it felt right to work on a holiday song."

On Febraury 7, Kid Nobody will release their debut EP discretion. Bandmates Michael Wilson and Jesse Carmichael have sustained a long history of creating genre-bending music, most notably joining forces as founding members of Wildcat! Wildcat! (Neon Gold Records, Downtown Records) and scoring the feature film Fallen Stars (Gravitas Ventures). Years after they parted ways, the pair reconnected during a chance encounter in Iceland and quickly realized there was more music to be made. With a sharpened point of view and a hard drive full of ideas, Kid Nobody has hit the ground running, releasing a string of acclaimed singles including "watch the world as its ending" and "ms. stress," which will be followed by their debut collection of songs, discretion.



Leaning heavily into the lush musical landscape of their Southern California home, Kid Nobody crafts ambient yet driven tracks that swell and unspool with dynamic hypnotism, sweeping pageantry, and syrupy bounce.



Wilson's elusive vocals and sincere arrangements come to life atop the scaffolding of Carmichael's meticulous beats and sophisticated production. Together they push the boundaries of bedroom pop in their home studios, creating songs that evoke the existential tension of Sigur Rós, late-night swagger of James Blake, and stark complexity of Bon Iver.



Emerging as the natural outgrowth of their previous endeavors, discretion explores an aesthetic that is neither happy nor sad, chill or upbeat, but finds its place in the unique conversation between indulgence and restraint. As the duo wanders through new territory with their debut release (see the hazy 23-minute instrumental dream soundtrack that closes it out) they're sure to leave listeners thinking twice about who or what Kid Nobody really is.

discretion Track Listing

1. ms. stress

2. watch the world as its ending

3. ready or not

4. fantasy

5. indiscretion (dream soundtrack)





Related Articles View More Music Stories