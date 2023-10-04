Kid Koi Drops New Single 'Ooh La La'

The new song is currently available on all streaming services.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Kid Koi Drops New Single 'Ooh La La'

Kid Koi has released his latest single, “Ooh La La,” his latest track that perfectly encapsulates the essence of carefree coastal allure with a unique blend of pop, hip-hop, R&B, folk, and indie rock reminiscent of the early 2000s. The new song is currently available on all streaming services.

"Ooh La La" boasts a chorus that is as catchy as it is memorable, making it impossible not to sing along. The song's infectious hook effortlessly melds different genres, creating a musical journey that mirrors the scenic beauty of the Pacific Coast Highway. Kid Koi's smooth vocals and sweet lyrics make it more than just a catchy tune, but an emotional longing for freedom.

“The essence of the song is celebration of freedom and good vibes. I wanted to create a song that embodied the spirit of feeling carefree, the wind in your hair, and the open road ahead,” says Kid Koi. Whether you're cruising with friends, embarking on a solo adventure, or simply seeking a musical escape, "Ooh La La" promises to transport you to a world where life is full of possibilities.

“Ooh La La” was written by Sota Koike and produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jean-Luc McMurtry at VLV Media & Records. It’s the perfect addition to your playlist for picturesque drives. So, roll down your windows, turn up the volume, and let Kid Koi's "Ooh La La" be the soundtrack to your next adventure.

ABOUT KID KOI

Kid Koi (Sota Koike) is a singer/songwriter born and raised in the Lower East Side of New York City.  He discovered a passion for songwriting when improvising chords at parties to accompany his friends freestyle.  With a myriad of influences ranging from 90's Hip-Hop to guitar legends like Jimi Hendrix, he hopes to blend all his influences into something unique.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Drew Haley Releases New EP And Music Video Titled Dont Mess With Mama Photo
Drew Haley Releases New EP And Music Video Titled 'Don't Mess With Mama'

Drew Haley has released her long-anticipated EP 'Don't Mess With Mama.' The EP was released with an accompanying music video for the title track.

2
Strawberry Guy Adds Strings to Mrs. Magic & Second LA Date to US Tour Photo
Strawberry Guy Adds Strings to 'Mrs. Magic' & Second LA Date to US Tour

This time, recording at Peter Gabriel’s idyllic Real World Studios with Manchester’s Northern Session Collective, “Mrs. Magic (Strings Version)” sounds even more sumptuous and surreal — you can just burrow into that string sound. The trip to Real World marks a first foray into studio recording for Strawberry Guy.

3
Tyler Childers Extends Global Mule Pull 24 Tour Photo
Tyler Childers Extends Global 'Mule Pull '24 Tour'

Tyler Childers will continue his global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” through next summer. Special guests on the tour include Adeem The Artist, Willi Carlisle, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Shakey Graves, Valerie June, Laid Back Country Picker, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Allison Russell. 

4
Tony Bennett’s Daughter, Antonia Bennett, Launches Solo Career Photo
Tony Bennett’s Daughter, Antonia Bennett, Launches Solo Career

With her warm and captivating voice, Bennett will bring to life timeless classics from the Great American Songbook, evoking the spirit of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and her father. In addition to singing beloved standards, Bennett will perform some of her own original songs, showcasing her talent as a singer-songwriter.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

THE ARTFUL DODGER Series With Tim Minchin & More Coming to HuluTHE ARTFUL DODGER Series With Tim Minchin & More Coming to Hulu
KIMMEL Returns as Monday's No. 1 Late-Night Talk Show With Its Most-Watched Season Premiere in 6 YearsKIMMEL Returns as Monday's No. 1 Late-Night Talk Show With Its Most-Watched Season Premiere in 6 Years
COWBOY JUNKIES Announce Rescheduled Ontario Tour DatesCOWBOY JUNKIES Announce Rescheduled Ontario Tour Dates
Starz Greenlights THE HUNTING WIVES Series Based on NovelStarz Greenlights THE HUNTING WIVES Series Based on Novel

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
ALADDIN
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT