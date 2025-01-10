KiNG MALA Drops New Anthem 'GØD'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Unapologetic alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA – aka Areli Castro – breaks into 2025 with new fiery anthem “GØD."

With hypnotic intricate beats and seductive melodies, “GØD” introduces a celestial tug-of-war, where mortal ambition collides with the intoxicating rush of embryonic power. The new world order of KiNG MALA is inspired by everything from brutalist architecture from Robert Eggar’s The Witch, Catholicism, Egyptian death lore, Renaissance art, and so much more – do you dare enter?

Of the song, KiNG MALA shares, “This is a song about desire and its consequences from the perspective of the condescending deity you beg in your darkest hours. This is a song about power and God and what you are willing to do to transcend into deification.”

Since the release of 2021’s viral sensation “she calls me daddy”, KiNG MALA has been quietly plotting her world domination. In 2022, she released honey catching season EP, which featured her viral hit “cult leader.” In 2023, she released her critically acclaimed SPILT MILK EP and embarked on her first-ever sold-out U.S. headline tour. She also toured in the UK/EU last year in support of the project.

