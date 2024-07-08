Kesha Releases New Single 'JOYRIDE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha officially declares her independence with the landmark release of her eagerly anticipated new single, “JOYRIDE,” available everywhere now on her own label, Kesha Records.

An assertive and empowering pop anthem celebrating Kesha’s unapologetic right to freedom and long overdue empowerment as an independent artist, “JOYRIDE” marks the first chapter of a milestone new era for Kesha, serving as both a return to classic form as well as a powerful sonic evolution following 2023’s critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Gag Order. Produced by Zhone (Troye Sivan’s GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Rush”) and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love (Lady Gaga, Ava Max), the track officially kicks off what looks to be a carefree “Kesha Summer,” with more to come.

Last weekend saw Kesha debut “JOYRIDE” with a surprise live performance to over 5,000 ecstatic fans at Brooklyn, NY’s sold-out Planet Pride 2024. Kesha – who officially began Pride Month with a spectacular headline appearance at West Hollywood, CA’s OUTLOUD Music Festival At WeHo Pride – will continue to light up crowds throughout the summer with a number of headline dates and top-billed festival performances including today’s Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia, PA (July 4), a sold-out “House of Kesha” Official Lollapalooza Aftershow at Chicago, IL’s House of Blues (July 31), Chicago, IL’s Lollapalooza (August 1), and Mexico City, MX’s Festival HERA HSBC (August 24). Additional dates will be announced soon. For complete details, please visit keshaofficial.com/tour.

The upcoming live schedule continues what has already proven a busy 2024 for Kesha, who kicked off the year teaching “The Alchemy of Pop” as Artist in Residence at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, CA. Kesha continued the conversation this spring by presenting a major Ted Talk at Vancouver, BC’s TED2024 conference, followed by a surprise guest appearance alongside Reneé Rapp at Indio, CA’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that saw the two stars performing Kesha’s 8x RIAA Platinum-certified, worldwide #1 classic hit, “Tik Tok,” complete with raised middle fingers and an updated lyrical shout to “F-ck P Diddy.” “This I think is the hottest person on the Earth,” Rapp said while introducing her surprise guest. “Everybody put your f-cking hands together for Kesha.”

KESHA LIVE 2024

JULY

31 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues (SOLD OUT) †

AUGUST

1 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

24 – Mexico City, MX – Festival HERA HSBC *

* Festival Performance

† Official Lollapalooza Aftershow

ABOUT KESHA

Over her career, Kesha has earned 10 top 10 singles, billions of streams, two #1 albums, four #1 songs on top 40 radio and nearly 40 million followers across social media. The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar attracts a diverse, passionate and socially-engaged global audience who believe in the messages behind her music while critics also have unanimously sung her praises. Kesha’s ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line, all of which spotlight an artist whose passion, talent and charm has earned her legions of fans. Additionally, Kesha has been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and animal welfare through various organizations since the start of her career. 2023’s Gag Order, which marked Kesha’s first new album in over three years, was met by worldwide critical applause and later named “Album of the Year” by The Arts Desk while also placing in the upper echelons of year-end charts from Rolling Stone, PopMatters, The Independent, Slant, and The Sunday Times.

Photo credit: Brendan Walter

Comments