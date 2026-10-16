Keith Oxman & Frank Morelli Reunite for CLASSICOOL Album

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Tenor saxophonist Keith Oxman and bassoonist Frank Morelli reunite for their second collaboration, the enchanting Classicool.

Out November 20, 2026 on Capri Records, the follow-up to the artists' acclaimed Ox-Mo Incident revives their singular melding of jazz and classical music.

Who knew that tenor saxophone and bassoon could make such beautiful music together? When the players are Keith Oxman (sax) and Frank Morelli (bassoon), that's exactly what happens. They proved it on their acclaimed debut collaboration, the 2021 Ox-Mo Incident, and now they're back with the enchanting follow-up Classicool. Available November 20, 2026 on Capri Records, the album also features pianist Jeff Jenkins, bassist Gonzalo Teppa, and drummer Todd Reid in a dozen brilliantly reinvented beloved tunes.

The friendship and working relationship between Oxman and Morelli strengthened during the recording of their well-received first release, motivating them to once again record a jazz album with a direct connection to classical music. Since many miles separate their residences, the two had regular phone conferences to work through music and arrangements. “Our wives sometimes accused us of just having fun as opposed to getting any work done,” says Oxman, “because they heard so much laughter erupting from our conversations.”

The joy comes through loud and clear on Classicool, which includes tunes by well-known classical and jazz composers as well as numbers that originated as classical pieces but later become part of the Great American Songbook. “All twelve of these tunes benefitted greatly from Keith Oxman's arrangements,” says Morelli. “Much care was given to provide each with its special voice.”

The recording opens with the smooth and sassy “Cool” by two masters, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. The track establishes the dazzling complementary relationship between the sax and bassoon and introduces listeners to each member of the quintet with a series of excellent solos. Two numbers by Victor Schertzinger and Johnny Mercer follow, the gorgeous “I Remember You” and the jaunty “Tangerine.” Next comes Debussy like you've never heard him before, in a sultry rendition of “My Reverie,” followed by a triumphant version of Duke Ellington's classic “Come Sunday.”

“Softly As in a Morning Sunrise” by Sigmund Romberg and Oscar Hammerstein II comes to life in a whole new way as Oxman's sparkling sax and Morelli's earthy bassoon trade off the beautiful, winding melody. Faure's “Sicilienne” delights with a sweet, whimsical take that's followed by two George Forrest/Robert Wright/Borodin pieces, “Not Since Ninevah” and “This Is My Beloved.”

José Siqueira's “Modinha,” Sigmund Romberg's “Lover Come Back to Me” and George and Ira Gershwin's “There's a Boat Dat's Leavin' Soon for New York” close this remarkable album of a dozen brilliantly reimagined tunes. With virtuosic performances, crackerjack arrangements, and unabashed fun, Classicool breathes jazzy new life into familiar songs.

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