Keep Memory Alive to Honor Neil Diamond at Power of Love Gala

Keep Memory Alive will honor legendary singer-songwriter and musician Neil Diamond at the 24th annual Power of Love® gala on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets are on sale now at keepmemoryalive.org/power-of-love-2020.

Diamond, who announced his retirement from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, will appear at the highly anticipated evening benefitting Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The Power of Love® gala generates the majority of annual funding for the services, care and resources the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health provides to patients and their caregivers in the fight against neurocognitive diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's, multiple system atrophy, multiple sclerosis and more.

The celebration of Diamond's career will include performances from an impressive list of contemporary artists to be announced at a later date. The evening will also feature exquisite cuisine from celebrity chefs, exciting live and silent auctions with one-of-a-kind products and experiences up for bid, and the presentation of the Keep Memory Alive Caregiver Hero Award.

"We're honored to have the legendary Neil Diamond join us to celebrate his remarkable and wildly successful career and to bring awareness to the devastating diseases the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health researches and treats, including Parkinson's," said Keep Memory Alive Vice-Chairwoman and Co-Founder Camille Ruvo. "Nearly one million Americans suffer from Parkinson's and the funds raised at the Power of Love® gala are critical in allowing us to provide these patients and those living with other neurological disorders with top-level care and their families with valuable caregiving resources."

Throughout his illustrious and wide-ranging musical career as a singer, songwriter and performer, Diamond has had 38 Top 40 singles and sold over 130 million records worldwide. Perhaps best known for "Sweet Caroline," his number one singles include: "Cracklin' Rosie," "Song Sung Blue," "Longfellow Serenade," "I've Been This Way Before," "If You Know What I Mean," "America," "Yesterday's Songs," and "Heartlight." Diamond's extensive list of achievements includes induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he recently received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

