Kashus Culpepper Sets Fall Headlining Run

Southern crooner Kashus Culpepper will embark on a headlining run throughout the fall, taking his show on the road to markets throughout the U.S., including stops in Charlotte, N.C., Atlanta, Fort Worth, Texas, and more. Tickets are available here.

Earlier this summer, Culpepper released the collaboration “Broken Wing Bird (feat. Sierra Ferrell)” and made his national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning, performing “After Me?,” Marcus King collab “Southern Man” and fan-favorite “Man of His Word.” He also recently spoke with Elton John for his Apple Music Rocket Hour Radio Show.

In just over a year as a recording artist, Culpepper has been recognized as one of Apple Music Zane Lowe's 25 Artists for '25, a 2025 Amazon Music Bonfire Artist to Watch, 2025 Pandora Country Artist to Watch, Opry NextStage Class of 2025, Billboard's February 2025 Country Rookie of the Month, Apple Music's February 2025 Country Riser of the Month and Martin Artist Showcase Class of 2025.

Kashus Culpepper Headlining Fall Tour Dates:

November 6 - Sanford, Fla. - Tuffy's Music Box

November 8 - Greenville, S.C. - The Radio Room

November 12 - Charlotte, N.C. - Amos' Southend

November 13 - Atlanta, Ga. - Terminal West

December 4 - Madison, Wisc. - High Noon Saloon

December 5 - Bloomington, Ind. - The Bluebird

December 6 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Stache

December 12 - Fort Worth, Texas - Tulips

December 13 - Austin, Texas - Antone's

Photo credit: Cedrick Jones