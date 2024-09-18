Kasey Tyndall Releases New Single 'Not As I've Done'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country/rock singer-songwriter Kasey Tyndall released “Not As I’ve Done,” the first single off her forthcoming self-titled debut label album via MNRK Music. Written by Tyndall, the sentimental song serves as a blueprint on life for her 16-month-old daughter, Sterling, and is being released timed to National Daughters Week.

“Not As I’ve Done” is a calming, heartfelt track that highlights the cautionary lessons that Tyndall is now passing on to her daughter, from dancing with a broken heart to making rash decisions with love, tattoos, and piercings. The chorus sings, "Someday soon you’re gonna wanna see how far you can bend that line. Heaven help you, I'm the one that you’ll get your wild side from. The shell don’t fall far from the gun. So do as I say, not as I’ve done."

“I wrote this single as a map for my daughter as she grows up. My goal was to express how mommas feel as you go through life and to help your children not make those same mistakes that wish you could go back on. I can’t wait for fans to listen and get a peek at this next chapter of my music and life,” said Tyndall.

“Not As I’ve Done” introduces the first “layer” of Kasey - mom and wife - as the singer-songwriter lays groundwork for her forthcoming self-titled album. Expected early 2025, Kasey Tyndall will highlight who she is today, with each song opening the door to a different undeniably authentic piece that makes her whole, while also looking back on the growth, perseverance, and change that she's overcome.

The rising star is currently showcasing her powerhouse vocals and skilled guitar playing on the road, opening for Ian Munsick and Ella Langley in cities across the country through November.

See below for upcoming dates:

September 26, 2024 - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park - Grand Junction, CO (Ian Munsick)

September 28, 2024 - Rio Rancho Events Center - Rio Rancho, NM (Ian Munsick)

October 1, 2024 - Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, IN (Ian Munsick)

October 2, 2024 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Nampa, ID (Ian Munsick)

November 7, 2024 - Mavericks Dance Hall - Buda, TX (Ella Langley)

November 8, 2024 - John T. Floore Country Store - Helotes, TX (Ella Langley)

ABOUT KASEY TYNDALL

Singer-songwriter Kasey Tyndall is making her stamp on country music with her edgy, rock-infused, hard-hitting country sound. Tyndall first picked up the guitar in sixth grade after being assigned a writing project in school. She taught herself a few chords and learned she could convey her words to music. Since then, she fell in love with the craft and has been writing and performing ever since.

With roots going back to a small town outside Greenville, NC, Tyndall worked three jobs while singing on the side with dreams of moving to Music City. That dream quickly became reality after winning a radio station contest to duet with Keith Urban at a Raleigh, NC tour date. In 2015, Tyndall decided to pursue music full-time and made the move to Nashville.

No stranger to the road, Tyndall has shared the stage with renowned musicians like Joe Diffie, Kane Brown, Jamey Johnson, Stryper, Drake White and more. Her musical influences range from Miranda Lambert and Alison Krauss to Avril Lavigne and Joan Jett, reflecting her innate ability to resonate among hard rock and roll and country fans alike. Tapped as a “hard-rock country badass” by Rolling Stone, Tyndall continues to write and record new music in Nashville, TN.

Photo credit: Rachel Deeb

