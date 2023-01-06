Kasey Tyndall & Dylan Marlowe Capture Redneck Heaven in 'Place For Me'

River House Artists' Country rocker Kasey Tyndall and Dylan Marlowe release their honest new track "Place For Me," available everywhere today.

In this hopeful smooth ballad, the duo seamlessly harmonize about the best part of their southern roots, singing "where tractors don't break down / whole things a home town / y'all come back and hey y'alls."

Written by Tyndall, Jason Gantt, Jason Nix and Jenna LaMaster, "Place For Me" dives into what heaven looks like for rednecks with cheeky comparisons from Jesus drinking wine to rednecks drinking beer alongside heartfelt wishes for the family members awaiting their arrival.

"One day I was thinking that if my rowdy Granddaddy could get into Heaven so could I, which led me to write this song," laughs Tyndall. "It reminds me of a bible verse in Matthew, where it says to store your treasures in Heaven. If I had to pick my treasures, it would be what we wrote about in the song. I'm so glad that Dylan Marlowe wanted to jump on the song with me. He's an incredible artist and when he heard the song he loved it as much as I did, so it just felt right."

Tyndall released the first part of her two-episode docuseries yesterday. The "hard-rock country badass" (Rolling Stone) called upon her inner Country circle including Lainey Wilson, Drake White, Jenna LaMaster and Meghan Patrick for the debut episode which peels back the curtain on Tyndall's redneck roots and early beginnings in Music City.

From winning a Keith Urban competition and life on the road as a new artist to why her sound changed after her first project, this tell-all gives fans an honest look into the person behind the music for the first time ever.

Tyndall kicked off the year with Drake White on his 20-stop The Optymistic Tour and had a summer full of festival performances. She recently wrapped up her run on the road with Bailey Zimmerman alongside Corey Kent last fall and will be hitting the road with Tracy Lawrence early this year. For upcoming dates, click here and keep up with her on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Singer-songwriter Kasey Tyndall is making her stamp on country music with her edgy, rock-infused, hard-hitting country sound.

Tyndall first picked up the guitar in sixth grade after being assigned a writing project in school. She taught herself a few chords and learned she could convey her words to music. Since then, she fell in love with the craft and has been writing and performing ever since.

With roots going back to a small town outside Greenville, NC, Tyndall worked three jobs while singing on the side with dreams of moving to Music City. That dream quickly became reality after winning a radio station contest to duet with Keith Urban at a Raleigh, NC tour date. In 2015, Tyndall decided to pursue music full-time and made the move to Nashville.

No stranger to the road, Tyndall has shared the stage with renowned musicians like Joe Diffie, Kane Brown, Jamey Johnson, Stryper, Drake White and more. Her musical influences range from Miranda Lambert and Alison Krauss to Avril Lavigne and Joan Jett, reflecting her innate ability to resonate among hard rock and roll and country fans alike. Tapped as a "hard-rock country badass" by Rolling Stone, Tyndall continues to write and record new music in Nashville, TN.

Listen to the new single here: