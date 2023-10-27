Karen Nyame KG & Leonce's Sensual Club Roller 'Nightryde'

British-Ghanaian artist Karen Nyame KG, drops her sensual new single, “Nightryde”. A collab with Atlanta talent, Leonce (Nightslugs), the track is a deep and percussive, sexy club extravaganza. Blending her own vocals with elements of rap, it's KG at her best, ready to break hearts and tear up the club.

This is the second single from her forthcoming RED EP, out 3rd November on her recently unveiled new imprint, Rhythm In The City. “Nightryde” comes following her standout remix for the inimitable Kelela's "Contact" (Warp) supported by Fader, Complex, Pitchfork and more, and her recent single “P.L.L” (Pretty Little Liar). Exploring the dark side of romance, “P.L.L” reignited the flame for KG, gaining support from Crack, DJ Mag, Mixmag, Notion, BBC 6 Music and more.

Following on from her acclaimed 2022 heater “Taboo” and 2021's sun-soaked Sensei II EP, “Nightryde” is another taste of what's to come from KG's highly anticipated EP RED. A sentimental, candid insight into her deepest musings on romance, passion and lust, the project marks another step in the aptly dubbed ‘Goddess of Rhythm's' journey. Fans and party people can celebrate the new single this weekend [Sat 28 Oct] at Peckham Audio, at Karen Nyame KG's very own headline show. Tickets: https://ra.co/events/1754950

In Karen's own words, ““Nightryde” is a sexy club, sub bass, electronic roller, this is a co-collaborative effort with Atlanta's, Leonce. I pretty much express desires for my lovers in Atlanta and in London. I am an international femme lothario so to speak, cheeky, braggadocious, tapping into my sensuous but street side with a mix between vocals and rap.”

Self-described as “a party for the grown and sexy”, Rhythm in the City began life as an event, carefully curated by Karen herself. Developing into a sell-out event series, the strong community around RITC is a testament to Karen's bold creative vision and her much sought-after sonics. The evolution of the platform into a label, (Rhythm in the City / RITC Records), was a no-brainer - the label sonically is a reflection of Karen Nyame KG and the parties - it's all about soul, percussive bounce, mood and melody. In her own words, “It will make you dance, seduce, but better yet, feel.”

Karen adds, “RITC is an extension of my own production signature that embodies a multitude of styles, UK Funky, Altè r&b, Afro Altè, Gqom, Amapiano, Highlife, Afro House. The RITC sound is unconventionally rhythmic, a hub for genre-bending, Afro-Electronic music. The label is all about breaking conventions and formulas in electronic dance music.”

Returning in 2018 after a break from the music industry, KG has been in the scene for over a decade and has become an iconic name. Adored globally across diasporic and electronic spheres she stands out from the crowd with her sensual, melodic sonics, and penchant for groove-laden sounds that sit at the intersection of UK club music and the sounds of African diaspora.

2022 saw Karen mark the end of summer with her sizzling single “Taboo”, tipped by COMPLEX, DJ Mag and The Wire in their best tracks for 2022. This year, she flexed her A&R hands, enlisting the mighty Afrotech pioneer DJ IC, and Batido maestro, Vanyfox to create two huge remixes for “Taboo”.

In 2021, Karen stunned faithful followers and new fans alike with the glorious EP Sensei II (Black Acre Records), featuring the widely-celebrated sound of the summer, ‘Koko' (reaching over 2 million streams) and with support from Resident Advisor, Mixmag, DJ Mag, Pan African Music and more, Sensei II truly reignited the flame for her. Truly dedicated to her craft, Karen Nyame KG continues to reach new heights as her creative and personal evolution continues.

KG 2023 - SHOW DATES

‘The KG Experience' - Headline Show @ Peckham Audio, London - 28th Oct

Boiler Room, Donauweg, Amsterdam - 23rd Nov

Photo Credit: Condry Calvin Mlilo



<a href="https://karennyamekg.bandcamp.com/album/red-ep">RED EP by Karen Nyame KG</a>