Kaleena Zanders Debuts Single 'Reload'

Powerful. Moving. Cathartic. All words that can be used to describe artist Kaleena Zanders' music. Today she has shared her deeply personal new single "RELOAD" out now.

Zanders wrote "RELOAD" last year following a shocking experience with police brutality that made her recognize the need to "reload on love." The protests of the last several months furthered her desire to share her story in hopes that it would ignite people to keep pushing boundaries in this time of deep reflection and change.

She shares: "'Reload' is a driving, funky hopeful but rebellious anthem that I hope invokes empathy for communities consistently seeking equality. It's kind of crazy that this song was conceived Oct 9th, 2019 w/ my good friends Michael Christofi x KoiL Preample. Before the pandemic, before the protests, before an awakening like no other, we wrote this song. I say we were hit w/ a 6th sense coming off a week of hearing about the Amber Guyger case & the ongoings of police violence amongst innocent people. I'm realizing that this conversation seems never ending. People all over the world continue experiencing this & fighting for something more to be done. I feel like fighting too & this is the best way I know how. Amplifying my voice with an honest story that, to be honest, I've been afraid to talk about."

Armed with supernova vocal prowess and an explosive stage presence, Kaleena Zanders is one of the fastest emerging stars in music. Earning comparisons to '90s House vocalists like CeCe Peniston, Robin S and even to Whitney Houston - Zanders existence brings the genre back to its queer, Black origins.

In her short career, Zanders has a combined 100Million Spotify streams on collaborations with the likes of Breathe Carolina, Dropgun, Morgan Page, SNBRN, AC Slater, and Loud Luxury, and has been the cover star for Spotify's #1 & #2 editorial playlists Mint & Dance Rising. She has released tracks through the most notable dance labels, including Spinnin' Records, Armada Music, and Dim Mak, and has taken the mic at major festivals including Coachella, EDC, and Snow Globe.

Zanders' biggest hit to date, "Stronger Than I've Ever Been,'' premiered during Super Bowl LII for Toyota. The track scored syncs with the 2018 Winter Olympics, America's Got Talent, Fox, VH1, and featured at the Women's US Open Final with Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Next up, Zanders is focusing on the release of her debut solo EP, EXIT/US, featuring break-out tracks, "RELOAD," "Remedy," "Set Me Off," "One Step Closer," and "We Send Together." Fans can expect more new music soon and the full EP early next year.

