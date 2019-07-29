Kacy Hill Releases New Track TO SOMEONE ELSE

Today, pop phenom Kacy Hill releases the magnetic, midnight-in-the-80s-esque slowburn "To Someone Else," her first new song since last year's "Dinner." The song, produced by Francis and the Lights, BJ Burton, and Jim-E Stack, is available now via all DSP's. A video for the track, co-directed by acclaimed director/photographer Chuck Grant and Hill herself, is also out today and can be seen below.

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, Kacy Hill moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 where she began her career in modeling, all the while writing songs in her spare time. In 2013, she was hand-selected by Kanye West's creative collaborator, Vanessa Beecroft, to appear onstage as part of the cast for West's YEEZUS tour. While on the road, West heard Kacy's song Experience -- the second song she had ever recorded. She was signed to his label G.O.O.D Music soon after.

Watch the video here:

Kacy's musical career blossomed from that point on, and she carved a space of her own in both fashion and music. She featured on Travis Scott's 2015 album Rodeo, and appeared in Vogue, W Magazine, and on a cover for V Magazine. She released her first EP - "Bloo" in fall 2015, followed by Like a Woman, her first full length album, in the summer of 2017.

Since then, Hill has begun releasing her own music on her own terms; "To Someone Else" is the first of many new songs to come. She also has picked up competitive weightlifting, proving her strength goes well beyond her approach to life or her own incredible talent.

"To Someone Else" single art, shot by Chuck Grant





