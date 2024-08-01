KRAZY SUPER CONCERT Unveils New Dates With All-Star K-Pop Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pulse Events, the company known for bringing global music events to New York, has unveiled the full artist lineup for ‘Krazy Super Concert’ to be held September 14 and 15, at Long Beach Arena. Previously announced acts aespa, CL, ZEROBASEONE will take the stage along with newly confirmed acts DK from hit boy group iKON, SUNMI, BamBam, LAY ZHANG, Kim JongKook (Running Man), KATSEYE, and AKMU. Girl group aespa and boy group ZEROBASEONE are set to perform both days. Additionally, rising force in hip-hop and GRAMMY-nominated artist, The Kid LAROI will round out the predominantly K-pop lineup.

General admission tickets and VIP Packages will be available through pre-sale on Thursday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time HERE and public on-sale Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“I’m thrilled for Krazy Super Concert series to be a staple in the Southern California music community. We can’t wait to celebrate with the incredible artist lineup and all the fans,” said Luffy Huang, CEO of Pulse Events.

Bi-coastal events team, Pulse Events take their expertise to the world of K-Pop to deliver the first ever ‘Krazy Super Concert Series’ as event producer in Los Angeles after putting on the inaugural event in New York in 2023 with MONSTA X’s SHOWNU and HYUNGWON, IVE, AB6IX, Cravity and Kwon Eun Bi. Known for their extravagant EDM-based events featuring artists KSHMR, Yellow Claw, JVNA along with their work with huge names such as EXO and BIGBANG, their mission is to be pioneers of culture and media. This ongoing concert series will be the ultimate K-Pop experience that features the most popular artists, the most trendy music, authentic culture, and unparalleled fan engagement.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

CL, a K-Pop pioneer, has carved out a remarkable career defined by innovation and bold creativity, while aespa has swiftly risen as a groundbreaking force in the K-pop landscape, captivating audiences with their innovative approach to music and storytelling. BamBam has solidified his presence as a versatile artist in the global music scene, originally gaining fame as a member of the acclaimed K-pop group GOT7. With one of the most exciting debuts in the last year, K-pop rookie group ZEROBASEONE has become a significant force, bursting onto the scene with their high-energy and groundbreaking streaming numbers when they debuted after their strong popularity on the hit TV survival show, MNET’s “Boys Planet.”

SUNMI is a prominent figure in the K-pop scene, celebrated for her distinct musical style and compelling stage presence. LAY ZHANG has established himself as a multifaceted artist with a global impact who rose to prominence as a member of the iconic group, EXO. Budding Australian artist, The Kid LAROI, is known for his lyrics that resonate with younger audiences, blending aspects of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic genres. Kim JongKook, from the well-loved Korean variety show Running Man, is a renowned entertainer known for his iconic hit songs and charismatic presence on both screen and stage.

KATSEYE will release its debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), on August 16 via HYBE x Geffen Records, available for pre-order here. The Netflix docuseries “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE,” which premieres on August 21, follows the year-long process of creating this one-of-a-kind global girl group formed using KPOP artist development methodologies. DK is a South Korean singer and dancer known for his powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence as a member of the K-pop group iKON. Since their debut in 2015 under YG Entertainment, DK has contributed significantly to the group's success, helping them achieve multiple chart-topping hits and international tours. AKMU is one of the most dynamic sibling duos in the music industry who have released three studio albums, one live album, three extended plays, and four single albums.

