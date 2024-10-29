K.Flay Returns With Reimagined Versions of 'Perfectly Alone' and 'Barsoap'

Listen to K. Flay's new renditions of her songs now.
Multi-platinum and 2x GRAMMY-nominee K.Flay returns with “Perfectly Alone (softer version)” and “Barsoap (softer version)” from her forthcoming new EP I’m Making Friends With The Silence, set for release on November 12, 2024. The new EP features six tracks from her 2023 full-length studio album MONO that were reimagined and re-recorded with a more reflective, stripped-back sound that invites listeners into an intimate sonic experience.
These latest tracks follow the October 15th release of “Punisher (softer version)” and “Carsick (softer version)” – listen HERE – and offer further insight into K.Flay’s artistic shift. The idea to revisit these album tracks came shortly after K.Flay found herself struggling to listen to loud music due to her single sided deafness coupled with severe tinnitus. In search of a new approach, she collaborated with producer Lonas in Nashville to rework and re-record the tracks with a restrained, yet profoundly emotive, touch, focusing on intimacy, subtlety, and the power of simplicity.
Alongside the EP announcement earlier this month, K.Flay also revealed her highly anticipated North American headline tour, kicking off on February 24, 2025, in Sacramento at the Ace of Spades and culminating on March 29 at the Belasco in Los Angeles.
I’m Making Friends With The Silence drops on November 12, promising an introspective journey through reimagined tracks that blend K.Flay’s signature lyrical depth with a gentler, contemplative soundscape. Full tour dates are listed below.
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Wed, Feb 26, 2025 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Thu, Feb 27, 2025 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Fri, Feb 28, 2025 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at the Complex
Tue, Mar 4, 2025 - Denver, CO - Summit
Thu, Mar 6, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
Fri, Mar 7, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
Sat, Mar 8, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Danforth
Tue, Mar 11, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Wed, Mar 12, 2025 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 - Boston, MA - Paradise
Sat, Mar 15, 2025 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Fri, Mar 21, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Sat, Mar 22, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
Sun, Mar 23, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's
Wed, Mar 26, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Thu, Mar 27, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Fri, Mar 28, 2025 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Sat, Mar 29, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
Videos