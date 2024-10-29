K.Flay Returns With Reimagined Versions of 'Perfectly Alone' and 'Barsoap'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum and 2x GRAMMY-nominee K.Flay returns with “Perfectly Alone (softer version)” and “Barsoap (softer version)” from her forthcoming new EP I’m Making Friends With The Silence, set for release on November 12, 2024. The new EP features six tracks from her 2023 full-length studio album MONO that were reimagined and re-recorded with a more reflective, stripped-back sound that invites listeners into an intimate sonic experience.

These latest tracks follow the October 15th release of “Punisher (softer version)” and “Carsick (softer version)” – listen HERE – and offer further insight into K.Flay’s artistic shift. The idea to revisit these album tracks came shortly after K.Flay found herself struggling to listen to loud music due to her single sided deafness coupled with severe tinnitus. In search of a new approach, she collaborated with producer Lonas in Nashville to rework and re-record the tracks with a restrained, yet profoundly emotive, touch, focusing on intimacy, subtlety, and the power of simplicity.

Alongside the EP announcement earlier this month, K.Flay also revealed her highly anticipated North American headline tour, kicking off on February 24, 2025, in Sacramento at the Ace of Spades and culminating on March 29 at the Belasco in Los Angeles.

I’m Making Friends With The Silence drops on November 12, promising an introspective journey through reimagined tracks that blend K.Flay’s signature lyrical depth with a gentler, contemplative soundscape. Full tour dates are listed below.

Confirmed Tour Dates:

Mon, Feb 24, 2025 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Wed, Feb 26, 2025 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Thu, Feb 27, 2025 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Fri, Feb 28, 2025 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Sat, Mar 1, 2025 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Mon, Mar 3, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at the Complex

Tue, Mar 4, 2025 - Denver, CO - Summit

Thu, Mar 6, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

Fri, Mar 7, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

Sat, Mar 8, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

Mon, Mar 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

Tue, Mar 11, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Wed, Mar 12, 2025 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Fri, Mar 14, 2025 - Boston, MA - Paradise

Sat, Mar 15, 2025 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Sun, Mar 16, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Tue, Mar 18, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

Wed, Mar 19, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Fri, Mar 21, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Sat, Mar 22, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

Sun, Mar 23, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's

Wed, Mar 26, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

Thu, Mar 27, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Fri, Mar 28, 2025 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Sat, Mar 29, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

