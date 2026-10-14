KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD ARENA TOUR Kicks Off North American Leg

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Grammy-nominated global girl group KATSEYE kicked off the North American leg of their sold-out arena tour at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, fresh off the debut of their third EP WILD at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and their 'Saturday Night Live' debut. The show unfolded across three distinct acts, opening with an 'Intro' featuring 'Gnarly' visuals before launching into 'Hootie Frutti.' Featuring solo moments, dynamic dance breaks and individual member performances, the high-energy setlist included hit singles 'PINKY UP,' 'Gabriela,' 'Gnarly' and more.

THE WILDWORLD TOUR, promoted by Live Nation, sold out in under 48 hours and includes two-night stands at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY (10/24 & 25), Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (November 21 & 22) and Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City (11/27 & 28). The group will also perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18, on YouTube.

'STARTING STRONG' said Rolling Stone when KATSEYE kicked off the UK/EU leg of the tour last month in Dublin at 3Arena. For further details, visit www.katseye.world.

KATSEYE shared 'Unloveu,' a song originally released as an exclusive physical bonus track on WILD. Written by KATSEYE's Lara Raj alongside acclaimed songwriters Ross Golan and Amy Allen, and produced by Raj and Golan, 'Unloveu' provides a more intimate counterpoint to the EP's bigger, more outward-facing moments, further showcasing the range of KATSEYE's artistry. Billboard said, 'KATSEYE captures what it feels like to gradually reclaim your mind, confidence and peace after a toxic relationship…It's great to see Lara get into her bag and show the EYEKONS what she's truly capable of.'

Beginning October 16, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS will stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. – and on Disney+ internationally. The film, which previously screened in approximately 1,700 cinemas across 61 countries during its limited release via Trafalgar Releasing, is a captivating journey into the group's bold new era while celebrating the fans who helped make it possible. Featuring never-before-seen footage, EYEKONS fan videos and intimate interviews from the group members, the film explores the powerful bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom. KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with HYBE x Geffen, and directed by Nadia Hallgren.

The No. 1 debut of WILD on the Billboard 200 marked the decade's biggest debut by a girl group on the chart and the biggest U.S. debut by a girl group in 18 years. Released via HYBE x Geffen Records, WILD includes the Billboard Hot 100 hits 'PINKY UP' and 'Animal.'

KATSEYE launched WILD with a series of national television performances. The group made their 'Saturday Night Live' debut on the show's season premiere. In addition to performing 'Animal' and 'Hootie Frutti,' KATSEYE appeared in the 'Dream Academy' skit and mentions of the group were sprinkled throughout the show. The group returned to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and performed 'Animal.' On release day, they performed at the Citi Concert Series on NBC's 'TODAY.'

Shaped by a defining two-year journey, WILD captures the feeling of a wild ride fueled by growth and transformation. 'Across the EP, KATSEYE plays with freedom, flirtation, heartbreak and desire. The girls are growing up — and you can hear it,' said Billboard in a feature that took a look at each of the songs. GQ noted, 'Their new EP, Wild, puts a Y2K-pop-influenced spin on their bubbly radio hits—taking the kind of musical risks usually reserved for artists with at least an era or two under their belts.'

KATSEYE: The Wildworld Tour – Sold-Out – North American Leg

10/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/25 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

11/1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

11/3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

11/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

11/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

11/28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

Photo Credit: Rahul Bhatt



Photo Credit: Rahul Bhatt

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 07 Hrs 44 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me