KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS to Stream on Disney+ AND HULU
The film is directed by Nadia Hallgren and produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures.
Disney+ and Hulu announced that KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, the film from GRAMMY nominated record-breaking global girl group KATSEYE, will stream on both platforms in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally beginning October 16.
Synopsis
WILD HEARTS is a captivating journey into the group's bold new era while celebrating the fans who helped make it possible. Featuring never-before-seen footage, EYEKONS fan videos, and intimate interviews from the group members, the film explores the powerful bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom. A love letter to the EYEKONS who helped build this movement, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS reveals why this group's story is only just beginning.
From the intense pressure of Dream Academy to chart-topping viral success, audiences experience the highs, setbacks, sacrifices, and breakthrough moments that transformed KATSEYE on their path to global pop stardom. Praised by outlets including The New York Times, Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, KATSEYE has earned acclaim for their relentless dedication to their craft and electrifying live performances. As one of pop's most exciting emerging global acts, the group continues to solidify its place as a worldwide force.
Credits
KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with HYBE x Geffen, and directed by Nadia Hallgren.
The release of KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS on Disney+ and Hulu follows the limited theatrical run of the documentary film and the kickoff of KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD TOUR earlier this month, as well as the release of the third EP WILD, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
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