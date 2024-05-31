K-Pop Spotlight: ATEEZ Return With Powerful 10th EP 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1'

Watch the music video for 'WORK', and stream the album here!
Global superstars and K-pop icons ATEEZ have released their 10th EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, which is now available from Sony Music Korea/RCA Records. The music video for the album's title track, 'WORK' is also out now!
GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 contains 6 tracks, including 'WORK'. The album kicks off a new era of the group's musical storyline, capturing ATEEZ’s brightest moments and collecting the fleeting beautiful moments in life in a tracklist that hits on the Golden Hours of their lives.
The title track expresses the group’s continuous commitment to strive and face challenges with the catchy line “Gotta WORK", which is already gaining traction on TikTok.
1. Golden Hour
2. Blind
3. WORK
4. Empty Box
5. Shaboom
6. Siren
After becoming to first K-pop boy group to play the iconic music festival Coachella, up next for ATEEZ is their World Tour, TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER, which is headed to North America this summer. ATEEZ will be performing in 10 cities from July to August, taking over arenas and stadiums across the states.
July 14 - Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
July 17 - Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
July 20 - Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
July 21 - Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
July 25 - Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
July 28 - Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
July 30 - Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
July 31 - Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
August 3 - Queens, NY – Citi Field
August 6 - Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena
August 8 - Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
August 10 - Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
August 11 - Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Photo Credit: KQ Entertainment
