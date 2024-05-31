K-Pop Spotlight: ATEEZ Return With Powerful 10th EP 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global superstars and K-pop icons ATEEZ have released their 10th EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, which is now available from Sony Music Korea/RCA Records. The music video for the album's title track, 'WORK' is also out now!

GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 contains 6 tracks, including 'WORK'. The album kicks off a new era of the group's musical storyline, capturing ATEEZ’s brightest moments and collecting the fleeting beautiful moments in life in a tracklist that hits on the Golden Hours of their lives.

Steam the album here.

The title track expresses the group’s continuous commitment to strive and face challenges with the catchy line “Gotta WORK", which is already gaining traction on TikTok.

Watch the Music Video For 'WORK'

GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 Track List

1. Golden Hour

2. Blind

3. WORK

4. Empty Box

5. Shaboom

6. Siren

After becoming to first K-pop boy group to play the iconic music festival Coachella, up next for ATEEZ is their World Tour, TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER, which is headed to North America this summer. ATEEZ will be performing in 10 cities from July to August, taking over arenas and stadiums across the states.

ATEEZ North America Tour Dates:

July 14 - Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

July 17 - Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

July 20 - Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

July 21 - Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

July 25 - Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

July 28 - Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

July 30 - Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

July 31 - Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

August 3 - Queens, NY – Citi Field

August 6 - Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

August 8 - Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 10 - Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

August 11 - Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Photo Credit: KQ Entertainment

Comments