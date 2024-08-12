K-Pop Group B.D.U Will Perform in Jersey City This Weekend

Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

K-pop group B.D.U are headed to Jersey City's White Eagle Hall this weekend! The group, best known from Mnet's reality competition program Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survival, on which they were formed, will perform on Friday, August 16.

The New Jersey date is just one stop on the group's world tour titled "Tour for Wishpool: Flash & Light", which is hitting 24 cities across Americas and Europe.

The tour is managed by Studio PAV, which is offering several VIP benefit packages which provide fans unique opportunities to meet the group! Also available are Studio PAV's "Pick-A-Pose Snapshots", a chance for fans to take one-on-one polaroid-style photos with a member of B.D.U!

To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

B.D.U, an abbreviation for Boys Define Universe, is a South Korean project vocal boy band managed by Orca Music. The group consists of four members: Bitsaeon, Seunghun, Jay Chang, and Kim Minseo. They debuted on June 26, 2024, with the extended play (EP) Wishpool. The quartet will remain active for the following two years.

