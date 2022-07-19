Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Justine Blazer Debuts New Blues Single 'Bad Love'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer, recording artist and proud member of the Recording Academy (and a Grammy Voter since 2020), Justine Blazer, recently released her debut contemporary blues single "Bad Love."

With relatable lyrics like 'cause you broke my soul, filled with despair, I thought you were the one that would always be there, Justine's new tune is about turning a bad relationship into a positive lesson.

After attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Justine was really inspired to follow her heart - which led her to the blues genre.

"This is my first blues single," Justine explains. "This is a modern contemporary blues rock song. It's sassy and has a lot of soul. I wrote this song with Tom Bender. I have been wanting to sing the blues since the beginning of my recording artist career, but never felt it was the right time until now. I actually started singing the blues around Detroit in the mid-to-late 2000's. I won the Detroit Blues Challenge, but I had a local country promoter tell me not to go into blues because there's no money in blues and there's no way to market and make a career for a blues singer. He was wrong! Dead wrong! I am not doing this because of the money. It's a calling. I have always loved the heart and soul blues music had. I am heart and soul. No denying that. This is just the start and I have a new blues album coming out early next year. I am so excited for my current fans and followers to see what I have been working on and hopefully get some new fans along the way."

She goes on to say "I am not leaving country music. I am just doing what my heart is telling me to do at this time. Since Covid, I have realized time is not slowing down. Why am I waiting around? Do it now. Here's to a new chapter!"

Nashville-based producer, singer, songwriter, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer has been taking the musical world by storm - earning seven #1 singles on various independent charts. Her unique style of edgy country/pop/rock is infused with a hint of Detroit soul and modern vibes.

She is a member of The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. Having opened for the likes of Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Kathy Mattea, Regis Philbin, Lonestar and more, Justine has also received endorsements from Luna Guitars, Dean Guitars, Ram Trucks, Chrysler Incorporated and more. Justine Blazer is a proud member of the Recording Academy and GRAMMYs voter.

Justine's music video for her popular single "Good Trouble" premiered on CMT in September of 2021 and Justine was up for six nominations at the 2021 Josie Music Awards, winning Best Rock Song of the Year (songwriter). She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Producer of the Year, Best Arrangement, Best New Artist, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Watch the new music video here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Hugh Jackman to Lead Animated Hulu Series KOALA MAN
July 19, 2022

Hugh Jackman will lead the voice cast of Hulu's new animated comedy series, Koala Man, the new series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Michael Cusack. He will play the role of Big Greg, who is known as the most well-liked man in the town of Dapto and the head of the town council.
Goose Announce Fall Tour 2022
July 19, 2022

Currently soaring through a jam-packed summer that began with a pair of sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, and featured an extended sit-in from Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, the band will bring its unique blend of groove-driven improvisational indie rock to iconic theaters and revered festivals through the South and Midwest. 
Samantha Fish Releases Single From First Live Collection
July 19, 2022

Simply titled Live, this album showcases Fish’s dexterous playing as well as her impressive vocals. Longtime fans will recognize the tracks on Live from her superb breakout album, 2019’s Kill Or Be Kind. Just checkout the killer version of “Bulletproof,” which is being released now on all music platforms.
The Dip Confirm Fall Headline Tour
July 19, 2022

The Dip will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall with newly confirmed shows at Los Angeles’ The Belasco, Charlottesville’s Jefferson Theater, Louisville’s Headliners Music Hall, among many others. The band will also join Lake Street Dive and The California Honeydrops for select dates this fall.
Disney & Pixar's LIGHTYEAR to Launch on Disney+
July 19, 2022

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as Zurg.