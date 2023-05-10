Juno Rucker Drops Soulful Guitar-Laden Single 'Pretty People'

Rucker's new album will drop on June 16th via EveryDejaVu Records. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Emerging Las Vegas-based artist Juno Rucker is set to release his compelling new single "Pretty People" on May 10th. The soulful guitar-laden track is the first release taken from his highly-anticipated debut album, Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid, due out on June 16th via EveryDejaVu Records.

Juno Rucker's "Pretty People" is nostalgia-inducing song that evokes feelings one has from late night hangouts reminiscing with friends. Taking inspiration from his real life encounters and the hit indie-pop track "Tommy's Party" by Peach Pit, Rucker conceived this track as a way to heal.

Explaining the title, Rucker states "I had a bonfire at my house with roommates and many friends from the art scene in Vegas. It was meant to be intimate. It was an amazing time. So many "Pretty People." This song means that everyone there was a pretty person. In and out."

From producing all his own tracks, writing all his lyrics, and working alongside friends that helped him in different facets of his life along the way, everything about Juno Rucker and his music is homegrown. As most artists would choose to record at a studio, all of Rucker's songs were recorded between six different households. He states, "Recording at these homey spaces gave me clarity, as opposed to studios with too many people."

Dedicated to his late grandmother Ruthy, Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid comes after years of crafting and curating what Rucker deems best shows off his multifaceted skills as a singer, songwriter, and producer. Rucker hopes that when people listen to this record, that they reflect back on themselves, on both the good and the bad. "It's for everyone who feels alone in their thoughts and feel like they can't make a change to their life or others," he says. "You can. Just listen."



RELATED STORIES - Music

Tara Macri Releases Waking Up In California Alias One Remixes Photo
Tara Macri Releases 'Waking Up In California' Alias One Remixes

Made dancefloor ready by up-and-coming house and electronic producer Alias One, “Waking Up In California (Alias One Remix)” and Waking Up In California (Alias One Extended Club Mix)” amp up the breezy, sun-soaked pop perfection of the original track to capture the carefree energy of a warm night on an island getaway.

WINDSER Releases Acoustic EP Panoramic Sessions Photo
WINDSER Releases Acoustic EP 'Panoramic Sessions'

Indie dynamo Windser (neé Jordan Topf) has just released his Panoramic Sessions EP, an acoustic version of his EP. The Panoramic Sessions EP was recorded in Northern California’s Panoramic House Studios. Located in Stinson Beach, The Panoramic House is a landmark built in the 1960s by a local school teacher, Ron Crandall, and his family.

Akira Galaxy Shares Ethereal Teardrop Single Photo
Akira Galaxy Shares Ethereal 'Teardrop' Single

Directors Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) masterfully experiment with light, using glitter and shadow with captivating effect to make the landscape of Paris nebulous and hazy and Akira moves through the once familiar streets. Watch the new music video now!

Feeble Little Horse Share New Single Pocket Photo
Feeble Little Horse Share New Single 'Pocket'

Pittsburgh quartet feeble little horse release “Pocket,” the wild and wonderfully mystifying new single from their anticipated upcoming album, Girl with Fish. feeble little horse is Lydia Slocum, Sebastian Kinsler, Jake Kelley and Ryan Walchonski. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!


From This Author - Michael Major

ABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR SeriesABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR Series
decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'
Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion ReleasesBright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion Releases
Video: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' VideoVideo: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' Video

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO