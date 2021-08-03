Junior Varsity Announce Self-Titled EP Out Aug. 13

With the buzz from tastemakers and fans boiling over, Los Angeles band Junior Varsity announce their self-titled debut EP, Junior Varsity releasing Friday, August 13th on Warner Records. Available for pre-save HERE.

Marking the duo's first EP since releasing their genre-breaking singles earlier this year. Junior Varsity showcases the band's unique approach to alt-rock and their innovative sound. Check out the full tracklisting below.

The band made the national news cycle after draping giant cow head over the first "O" on the Hollywood Sign in celebration of the band's long-awaited debut single "Cold Blood."

With this unapologetic launch and a premiere with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, "Cold Blood" amassed over 2 million and counting streams and was FADER's "Best Rock Songs Right Now." Their second single, "Weather" [feat. spill tab] revealed a new layer of the band that explored the melancholy feeling of chasing one's dream while internally feeling empty.

OnesToWatch hailed it as "a nigh-perfect pop song with an undeniably alternative appeal, Junior Varsity have crafted a different sort of summer anthem, the sort made for those perfectly imperfect overcast days."

TRACKLISTING

1. Cold Blood

2. Movie Score

3. Michael Jordan

4. Premade

5. Weather [feat. spill tab]

6. Limousine