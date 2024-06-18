Julien Baker to Embark on Fall 2024 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Julien Baker has announced a Fall tour of North America. The run - which will mark her first solo shows since the conclusion of her “Wild Hearts'' tour in August 2022 - kicks off on September 23 in Chicago, IL with 3 nights at Thalia Hall and concludes with a 2-night stand at The Bellwether in Los Angeles on October 25 and 26. She will also make a stop at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City on September 29. In November Baker will head across the Atlantic for a series of dates at London’s EartH marking her only shows in the UK or Europe in 2024. All Julien Baker shows are listed below and tickets for the headline dates are on-sale Friday, June 21st at 10am local time here HERE.

A native of Memphis who began playing music in church as a child, Julien Baker shot to worldwide attention in 2015 with her show-stopping debut, Sprained Ankle. Recorded in only a few days, it was a bleak yet hopeful meditation on identity, addiction, faith, resilience and redemption. An intense and immersive performer, her live shows were described by The New Yorker as “…. hushed, reverential. The only sounds you hear between songs are her fingers as she tweaks the tuning on her electric guitar, scattered whispers between friends, and the rustling as the crowd waits patiently for Baker to start strumming again."

Baker's acclaim grew with 2017's Matador debut Turn Out the Lights and the following year's self-titled debut EP with boygenius, the trio she formed with fellow era-defining artists Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. With the release of her 2021’s solo album Little Oblivions, Baker cemented herself as "one of the leading female singer/songwriters of her generation, both for her music’s muted grandeur and lyrics that seem to dive headlong into emotional chaos" (Rolling Stone). The album was met with worldwide critical acclaim and supported with performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden and CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions.

Baker reunited with boygenius in 2023 for their first full-length, the record, which won three Grammy Awards and was supported by the biggest tour of the musicians' collective careers -- including sold out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Last week saw Julien Baker perform at “Declassified: Ben Folds Presents Banks And Julien Baker'' with The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center In Washington, DC. She recently composed the theme song for Orphan Black: Echoes which premieres on June 23 on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America. She has also collaborated on studio recordings with Frightened Rabbit, The National's Matt Berninger, Paramore, Thomas Powers of The Naked and Famous, Becca Mancari, Mary Lambert, and on stage with Justin Vernon, The National, Sharon Van Etten and Death Cab For Cutie/The Postal Service's Ben Gibbard.

Julien Baker Tour Dates

9/23 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL +

9/24 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL +

9/25 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL +

9/27 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis +

9/28 - All Things Go Music Festival - Columbia, MD

9/29 - All Things Go Music Festival - Forest Hills, NY

10/1 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ON +

10/2 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ON +

10/21 - Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA +

10/22 - Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA +

10/23 - Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA +

10/25 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA +

10/26 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA +

11/19 - EartH - London, UK +

11/20 - EartH - London, UK +

11/21 - EartH - London, UK +

+ = headline

Photo Credit: Vincent Krichau

Comments