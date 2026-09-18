Julie Eddy Releases Country Single '74 NOVA

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Country artist Julie Eddy has released her new single ''74 Nova.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms and can be found here.

Julie Eddy is back with ''74 Nova,' a feel-good country anthem about loving your roots, chasing your dreams, and driving straight toward freedom. Inspired by her dad's first car, a 1974 Nova, the song captures the push and pull between where you come from and where you're headed.

The production tells the story from the first note, with a nostalgic chord progression that leads perfectly into lyrics like, 'Brown leather two-seat with a dent on the passenger side / Worth more than its weight in gold to me / Yellow paint with black racing stripes.'

The song keeps pulling you deeper into the story with detailed lyrics like, 'Box of Marlboro hundreds sliding back and forth across the dash / Couple twenties in the glove box / Three quarters of a tank of gas,' placing you right in the passenger seat as Eddy takes off down the road.

The chorus is the heart of the song, perfectly capturing that feeling: 'Roots holding me down but my heart strings pulled me harder / Driving me crazy to stay hell bent to get farther / Headed anywhere somewhere south of South Dakota / Foot on the gas, hand out the window of a '74 Nova.'

Eddy shares, ''74 Nova' was inspired by my dad's love for old cars. His very first car was a '74 Nova…He has always joked with me about writing a song about his Nova and my siblings, and I have always joked about who was eventually going to get the car passed on to them, so I wrote a hypothetical situation into this song that he gave the Nova to me, and I moved to Nashville with it to chase my dreams. All of the video and photo content for the song was shot with my dad's Nova in my small town in South Dakota right down the road from where I grew up. This song makes me feel nostalgia, hope, and anticipation for what's next, a deep appreciation for my roots, and has quickly become one of my favorite songs I've ever recorded.'

About Julie Eddy

Originally from Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and now based in Nashville, Julie Eddy has quickly emerged as one of independent country music's most exciting rising artists. With more than 3 million career streams, over 7 million TikTok views, continued editorial support from Spotify and other major digital streaming platforms, and more than 200 live performances each year, she's steadily building a loyal and growing fanbase.

Eddy had a standout summer of high-profile performances, opening for Gary Allan on August 27 and 28 and joining Cole Swindell on August 29, after performing alongside Warren Zeiders during his Relapse, Lies & Betrayal World Tour stop in Sioux Falls. She will return to Gary Allan's tour on October 15th in Arizona at the Findlay Toyota Center.

Her music has been featured by major country media outlets including the Academy of Country Music, Holler, Country Central, Raised Rowdy, and more, while her releases have consistently earned placements on Spotify editorial playlists, including All New Country, Next From Nashville, and Fresh Finds Country, as well as Apple Music's New in Country. Her breakout single, 'Two Truths & A Lie,' became her fastest-growing release to date, surpassing 100,000 streams in its first week.

Eddy has shared the stage with an impressive lineup of artists including Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Sam Hunt, Justin Moore, Billy Currington, Warren Zeiders, Chase Matthew, Brett Young, Tanya Tucker, Gary Allan, Tyler Braden, Josh Turner, Morgan Evans, Travis Denning, Niko Moon, Corey Kent, Terri Clark, Phil Vassar, and Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay. Beyond the touring circuit, she continues to establish herself as a respected songwriter in Nashville through performances with Song Suffragettes and her debut at the iconic Bluebird Cafe.

Production Credits

Written by Julie Eddy and Maddie Lenhart, produced by Brad Hill, mixed by David Thomson, with guitars by Sol Littlefield and Austin Addams, bass guitar by Lee Francis, keys by David Dorn, and drums by Evan Hutchings.

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