JULIE EDDY to Release New Single WHERE DOES THE TIME GO? on Aug. 7

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Julie Eddy is set to release her new single, WHERE DOES THE TIME GO?, on Friday, August 7. Described as an intimate country ballad, the song centers on the small, everyday moments that accumulate into a lasting relationship, built around warm, understated production and a memorable chorus.

Eddy shares, ''Where Does The Time Go?' explores the kind of moments that seem small and mundane at the time but end up making up the majority of your life spent together. As a continuation of the storyline from 'BPM' on my previous album Playing House, this song doubles down on the fact that a slow, peaceful love will stand the test of time over the one that feels like a head rush.'

About Julie Eddy

Fresh off sharing the stage with Warren Zeiders during his Relapse, Lies & Betrayal World Tour stop in Sioux Falls, Julie Eddy is heading into one of the biggest seasons of her career. She'll open for Gary Allan on August 27 and 28 before joining Cole Swindell on August 29, continuing an impressive run of high-profile performances.

Originally from Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and now based in Nashville, Eddy has quickly emerged as one of independent country music's most exciting rising artists. With more than 3 million career streams, over 7 million TikTok views, continued editorial support from Spotify and other major digital streaming platforms, and more than 200 live performances each year, she's steadily building a loyal and growing fanbase.

Her music has been featured by major country media outlets including the Academy of Country Music, Holler, Country Central, Raised Rowdy, and more, while her releases have consistently earned placements on Spotify editorial playlists, including All New Country, Next From Nashville, and Fresh Finds Country, as well as Apple Music's New in Country. Her breakout single, 'Two Truths & A Lie,' became her fastest-growing release to date, surpassing 100,000 streams in its first week.

Eddy has shared the stage with an impressive lineup of artists including Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Sam Hunt, Justin Moore, Billy Currington, Warren Zeiders, Chase Matthew, Brett Young, Tanya Tucker, Gary Allan, Tyler Braden, Josh Turner, Morgan Evans, Travis Denning, Niko Moon, Corey Kent, Terri Clark, Phil Vassar, and Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay. Beyond the touring circuit, she continues to establish herself as a respected songwriter in Nashville through performances with Song Suffragettes and her debut at the iconic Bluebird Cafe.

Eddy has described the new single as a continuation of the storyline from BPM, a track from her previous album Playing House, noting that the song underscores her belief that a slow, steady love outlasts one built on intensity. The release follows a run of high-profile tour dates, including performances alongside Warren Zeiders, Gary Allan and Cole Swindell.

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