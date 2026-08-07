DELTONA Releases Breakup Anthem POINT OF YOU

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Country trio DELTONA has released a new single, POINT OF YOU, out now via The Core Records. The track turns a breakup into a moment of reclaimed independence, continuing a run of new music from the band consisting of vocalist Ned Abernathy, guitarist Caleb Miller, and drummer Chris Deaton.

'Point Of You' follows their full-throttle redneck anthem 'The Country' — a Fourth of July weekend release that quickly landed on high-profile playlists like Spotify's All New Country, Apple Music's New in Country, Amazon Music's Breakthrough Country, and more. This time around, DELTONA bring their lived-in Southern storytelling to one of their most candid and self-aware songs yet.

''Point Of You' is our anthem for anyone who's has a toxic ex,' DELTONA explain. 'We love the high energy and confidence of finally saying, 'I don't need you in my life anymore.' It's about embracing that freedom. It's a no-regrets, middle-finger-in-the-air kind of song. We can't wait for y'all to hear it!'

Produced by Jason Massey (Cole Swindell, Kelsea Ballerini), 'Point Of You' taps into the cathartic sense of relief that often follows a long-overdue breakup. While the track's stormy rhythms and scorching guitar work channel a moody intensity, its lyrics repeatedly turn toward the rediscovered joy of everyday pleasures (e.g., 'I've been floating on the water / With a beer and a bobber / Doing every damn thing I want').

Written by DELTONA, Massey, and Heath Warren (a massively in-demand songwriter whose credits include Bailey Zimmerman's eight-times-platinum, multi-week No. 1 smash 'Rock and a Hard Place'), 'Point Of You' ultimately celebrates the powerful shift in perspective hinted in its title's double meaning (from the chorus: 'I've spent too damn long on / Tryna keep you from getting long gone…For the first time in years / Gotta crystal-clear view / It's just me sitting here / Thinking what's the damn point of you').

Built on the hard-driving sound that's recently earned them co-signs from country hitmakers like Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny, 'Point Of You' arrives just after DELTONA officially announced their publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville, in partnership with The Core Entertainment — a newly inked signing that caught the attention of major publications like Billboard and MusicRow.

'Point Of You' also arrives as DELTONA expand their team, signing with The Core Entertainment for management and WME for booking representation.

Tonight in Marietta, OH, DELTONA will take the stage at Peoples Bank Theatre as support for multi-platinum star Dustin Lynch. Fast becoming one of country-rock's must-see live acts, the band delivers a knockout setlist packed with crowd favorites like 'Party's In The Back' (a May release featured on Country Swag's 'New Country Music Friday' playlist) and arena-ready anthems like their August 2025 debut single 'Heartbreak Fix.'

With their upcoming live dates including additional support slots with Dustin Lynch and chart-topping country artist Justin Moore, DELTONA have also shared the stage with country legend Rodney Atkins as well as Lee Brice, Jordan Davis, Avery Anna, George Birge, Cooper Alan, and Frank Ray.

DELTONA Tour Dates

August 7 – Marietta, OH – Peoples Bank Theatre *

August 8 – East Liverpool, OH – The Beat Box

August 27 – Daytona, FL – NASCAR CamperFest @ Daytona International Speedway

September 10 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center +

October 9 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

* Supporting Dustin Lynch

+ Supporting Justin Moore

About DELTONA

DELTONA is out to bring bands back to country music, and they're making the case with each searing song they drop and every stage they burn down. Blessed with a raw, anthemic sound that fuses gritty Southern storytelling, big rock riffs, and melodies that linger long after the last amp is unplugged, the trio is held down by three young men from three different states — singer Ned Abernathy (Georgia), guitarist Caleb Miller (Ohio), drummer Chris Deaton (Tennessee) — who first linked up in a writers' round at Nashville's legendary Bluebird Café.

Bringing together their distinct backgrounds, a shared love for classic country, and a need to get loud, DELTONA has a chemistry that's been obvious from day one. You can see it in the way they hit harmonies during the impeccable-yet-somehow-casual cover clips they share with fans. You can feel it in the way they hold their own sharing bills with legendary hitmakers Rodney Atkins and Lee Brice, country stars George Birge and Cooper Alan, and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Avery Anna. And you can hear it in their first barn-burning batch of songs, produced by Jason Massey (Cole Swindell, Bailey Zimmerman): whiskey-soaked Western bangers like 'Heartbreak Fix' and 'Love Don't Love Me,' the humbly hilarious 'How To Not Help A Heartbreak,' the brooding 'Let It Burn,' and the rowdy 'Party's In The Back.'

With their catalog ranging from the sobering ballad 'Cared Enough to Cry' to the redneck anthem 'The Country,' DELTONA puts a modern spin on the time-honored tradition of down-bad music that goes down easy.

POINT OF YOU follows DELTONA's earlier single THE COUNTRY, which landed on playlists including Spotify's All New Country, Apple Music's New in Country, and Amazon Music's Breakthrough Country. The new single was produced by Jason Massey and written by DELTONA, Massey, and Heath Warren.

Photo Credit: Chris Ashlee



Photo Credit: Chris Ashlee

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