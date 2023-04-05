Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Her Big Plans' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP

Apr. 05, 2023  

Tthe Dallas, Texas-born Juliana Madrid releases her second track "Big Plans" from the upcoming sophomore EP to be released on Neon Gold Records (release date tba). Later this month, an official music video will follow, just ahead of her East Coast tour opening for labelmate Joe P.

Jules elaborates: "In "Big Plans" I explain how my behaviors are acting as a catalyst for distance, even though I long to be out in the world and with the people I love. I have always been introverted, even a recluse during some lower points in my life, but when I listen to or sing this song - especially the chorus - there is this ephemeral glimmer of light airy hope, and it feels good. I hope when others listen to this song, they can catch that feeling and hold onto it as long as they can.

"Big Plans" was one of those miracle out-of-thin-air-ideas that happens pretty much never for me and artists alike. It's like my subconscious had been working on it for weeks, and was just waiting for me to play the right chord progression. Once I found it the core melodies and lyrics came out of me like a magic fountain. Immediately I put it into my voice memos and continued to edit it with my producer Ben Ruttner. This is also the song I think that made me fall in love with the sound of the MS20. I am obsessed."

After releasing her self-titled debut EP on Neon Gold Records in 2022, she returned last month with a more expansive, deeper sound on "Afterlife", with lyrics "Hey! I'm not great but I might be alright. So kiss my perfect afterlife goodbye".

Juliana "Jules" Madrid is a 21 year old singer/songwriter hailing from Dallas, Texas. Juliana combines elements of folk, alt, and pop to write sardonic, coming-of-age tales that are relatable yet uniquely her. Madrid started in music at the young age of 9, learning guitar at the encouragement of her parents. Soon after, she enrolled in a local program called School of Rock. There, she began to find her voice while realizing she also had a knack for songwriting, using music as a creative outlet to express herself.

Since then, Juliana and her guitar [which she named "Earl"] have been inseparable, working tirelessly to refine her craft. In August of 2022, she released her self-titled EP. Written by Juliana and produced by GRAMMY-nominated artist Benjamin Ruttner [ of The Knocks], the EP explores themes of relationships, religion, and the existentialist feeling associated with growing up.

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise from the likes of UPROXX, V Magazine, and The Line of Best Fit. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP's of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, "Pretend" was featured in the hit Netflix movie "Do Revenge," resulting in more than 20k Shazams in one week.

Juliana toured North America supporting The Knocks and indie band Cannons. She has also graced the stage with Anna Shoemaker, Matt Maeson, Juliana is now set to release her sophomore EP later this year.

Photo: Josefine Cardoni



