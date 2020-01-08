Juliana Hatfield Releases 'Can't Stand Losing You' Video Directed by Rachel Lichtman

Juliana Hatfield releases her video for "Can't Stand Losing You" directed by Rachel Lichtman (Network 77) today. It is the first track on her most recent covers project Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police which debuted in the Billboard Top 200 upon release in November.

Watch the video below!

Like the album itself, the video pays homage to the Police's "Can't Stand Losing You" video and features three Julianas representing Sting, Andy Summers and Steward Copeland. "Rachel shot me playing each individual part on each different instrument and then used her magical skills to put all three of me together, like an all-woman, cloned Police."

She admits, "I think this is the first time anyone out there will be seeing me play drums--usually I do it in secret!"

This is the third video collaboration for Juliana and Rachel Lichtman who first worked together on "Lost Ship" and "Broken Doll" - both cuts from Juliana's 2019 acclaimed solo album Weird.

"This was another hilarious spark of an idea that we just ran with and made happen ourselves, which is always great for us creatively, and I think the result really reflects that," says Rachel.

"It's no surprise that Juliana once again so masterfully created a tribute so imbued with her own deeply talented musicianship and personality. I wanted to somehow visually capture that same energy: Juliana playing all The Police through her cool, unique prism."

The video release comes a week before Juliana and her band (Dean Fisher on bass, Mike Oram on second guitar, Chris Anzalone on drums) embark on a month-long U.S. tour on January 16th. She will perform material from her solo catalog, most recent album of originals Weird (2019) along with select covers from Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John (2018) and Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police.

A 12-song album produced by Hatfield, Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police made several year-end music lists including Forbes.com: "a unique covers album in that while it featured a number of the Police's greatest hits like 'Every Breath You Take' and 'Roxanne,' it also contained some really deep cuts including the rare B-side 'Landlord,' 'Murder By Numbers' and 'It's Alright for You' that really showcased what a true fan she is. And some of the songs underwent unique rearrangements in a sort of fuzzy and noisy way that put the music in a new light."

Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police is available at American Laundromat Records and for stream/purchase on all digital platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, etc. The latest news and tour dates can be found at https://www.julianahatfield.com/

JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2020 TOUR

1/16 Evanston, IL @ S.P.A.C.E.

1/17 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

1/18 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

1/19 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theater

1/21 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

1/22 Austin, TX @3Ten at ACL Live

1/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

1/25 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's

1/27 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

1/28 San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

1/30 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

2/1 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

2/5 St. Paul, MN @ The Turf Club

2/6 Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

2/7 University City, MO @ Duck Room

2/10 Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head

2/11 Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

2/12 Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

2/13 Northampton, MA @ Parlor Room

2/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg





