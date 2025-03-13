Judy Whitmore Releases New Single 'I'll Take Romance'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed vocalist and theater producer Judy Whitmore has released her new single “I’ll Take Romance,” the latest offering from her forthcoming studio album, Let’s Fall In Love. “I’ll Take Romance,” the opening song on Whitmore’s album due out April 24th, was originally written in 1937 for the musical film of the same name and later became popular in the 1950s by Eydie Gormé. Listen below to Whitmore’s beautiful new version, featuring a sax solo from Jeff Driskill.

“I love all the songs on this album, but I especially love this one,” shares Whitmore. “On the surface, you think it’s just about romantic love. But if you look up the definition of romance, you’ll find words like mystery, glamour, excitement, and colorfulness. You can fall in love with a destination, like Paris, or a food like pizza or even a song.”

Let’s Fall In Love, Whitmore’s fourth studio album, features 12 love-themed standards, produced and arranged by seven-time GRAMMY®-nominated composer/arranger Chris Walden (Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Stevie Wonder). The album, recorded with a full orchestra at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios, showcases the sophisticated, yet ineffably warm vocal work Whitmore has become known for. Whitmore introduced the collection on Valentine’s Day with the classic “A Time For Love,” an Oscar-nominated song written by Johnny Mandel (music) and Paul Francis Webster (lyrics) for the 1966 film An American Dream. Timeless songs from George Gershwin (“I’ve Got a Crush On You,” “How Long Has This Been Going On”), Cole Porter (“It’s Alright With Me,” “All Of You”), Irving Berlin (“How Deep Is The Ocean”), and more, are also featured on Let’s Fall In Love, providing an elegant soundtrack of bliss. Full track listing for Let’s Fall In Love below. PRESS HERE to pre-order.

Named after the legendary Judy Garland (a friend of her grandfather, who played violin in the MGM Studio Orchestra), Whitmore became infatuated with music and theater as a little girl and throughout her life has remained involved in the arts, from both the creative and philanthropic sectors. From singing in a Mamas & Papas-inspired band formed by Capitol Records, co-founding a cabaret group, producing independent theater, authoring award-winning books, building a private practice as a psychologist, and piloting jets, Whitmore has always been motivated to challenge herself and continue to grow. But her lifelong love of music is what consistently drives her. In 2014, she built a bustling career as a solo performer and teamed up with producer John Sawoski and GRAMMY®-winning composer Michael Patterson to make her 2020 debut album, Can’t We Be Friends. The Southern California-based modern-day Renaissance woman has since released her critically acclaimed jazz album, Isn't It Romantic, featuring award-winning pianist/conductor Tamir Hendelman (2022), and her third record, Come Fly With Me (2024), amassing millions of streams as she continues to highlight one of her greatest passions: the legacy of the Great American Songbook.

Photo credit: Amy Cantrell

