Judah & The Lion Release 'Alright'

Bringing high octane, party-centric energy straight outta Nashville, the explosive trio Judah & The Lion are set to return to the UK next month as a continuation of their huge Worldwide headline tour celebrating this year's hit album Pep Talks.



They will be playing in London, Dublin, Glasgow and Paris following their memorable visit earlier this year where they impressed sold out audiences with their genre-defying, dance-inducing sound.



Pep Talks has seen the band hit new heights following their breakout debut Folk Hop 'n' Roll, garnering millions of streams across DSP's worldwide with the UK increasingly becoming their biggest market outside the US.



Their fastest growing single from the album 'Why Did You Run?' was added to the new FIFA 2020 soundtrack while 'Let Go.' has been chosen as ESPN's College Football anthem - a huge feat for the self-confessed sport fanatics.



Continuing the celebrations, they have now shared the next single from the record 'Alright'which also features in the EA Sports NHL 2020 game which is out now.



Fronted by the exceptionally charismatic Judah Akers, Judah & The Lion have an exciting uniqueness that stands them out from the crowd and puts them high on the list as an unmissable band on the rise.



Having toured with the likes of TwentyOne Pilots, Jimmy Eat World and Incubus and collaborated with artists such as country's Kacey Musgraves and rapper Jon Bellion, the band straddle the boundaries between pop punk and indie folk, while expertly incorporating hip-hop and electronic additions, to create an exciting crossover style that has secured them top spots at US Alternative Radio and gold and platinum certifications.



They've also performed on stages at Latitude and Lollapalooza this year and have appeared on Good Morning America, CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER TOUR DATES



Tue 26th- London, Dingwalls

Thu 28th - Dublin, Whelan's

Fri 29th - Glasgow, The Art School

Sat 30th - Paris FR, Les Etoiles

Sun 1st - Antwerp BE, Muziekcentrum Trix





